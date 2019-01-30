Global Smartphone Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, networking and mobile communication leading to higher potential sales of consumer electronics is influencing the market growth.



Smartphones are the most demanded electronic devices today owing to a change in the lifestyle of people, where owning a smartphone is not just a necessity but a norm. As there is an increase to higher potential sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. The instances of smartphone adoption are very high among the urban population as compared to the rural population and hence there is high demand for smartphones in developed regions.



Amongst Operating System, iOS segment held considerable market share during forecast period. It is the operating system that currently powers many of the company's mobile devices, together with the iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad. iOS is a mobile operating system formed and developed by Apple Inc. entirely for its hardware.



By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the increasing economy with increasing per capita income, the presence of a massive population, and the interest to use new technologies are few of the smartphone industry trends gaining traction in the market of this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smartphone Market, By Price Range

5.1 Introduction

5.2 US$ 500 & Above

5.3 US$ 200-US$ 500

5.4 US$ 100-US$ 200

5.5 Below US$ 100



6 Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Windows

6.3 Android

6.4 iOS

6.5 Blackberry OS

6.6 Other Operating Systems

6.6.1 Tizen

6.6.2 Ubuntu OS

6.6.3 Sailfish



7 Global Smartphone Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Multi-brand Store

7.2.2 Single Brand Store

7.3 Online



8 Global Smartphone Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 6.0"

8.3 4.0"-5.0"

8.4 Below 4.0"



9 Global Smartphone Market, By RAM Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 8GB

9.3 2GB-4GB

9.4 Below 2GB



10 Global Smartphone Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Xiomi

12.2 Samsung

12.3 Nokia

12.4 Motorola

12.5 ZTE Corporation

12.6 Microsoft

12.7 Micromax

12.8 LG

12.9 Lenovo

12.10 Huawei

12.11 HTC

12.12 Google

12.13 Blackberry

12.14 Apple

12.15 Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

12.16 OPPO

12.17 Sony

12.18 Google Inc

12.19 Panasonic Corporation



