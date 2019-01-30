ClearOne® Introduces COLLABORATE® Space, a New Cloud Collaboration Service with the Power to Unify Hundreds of Users  in New Ways

COLLABORATE Space Energizes Workflows with Messaging, Online Meetings, and the Ability to Make Calls to Landlines and Mobile Phones from within a Persistent, User-Friendly Collaboration Suite.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UCC) to an entirely new level of reliable functionality, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the immediate addition of COLLABORATE® Space to its growing family of collaboration solutions.

COLLABORATE® Space





“COLLABORATE Space is the solution the unified communications industry has been waiting for,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “It’s a suite that unifies messaging, calls, meetings and, perhaps most importantly, minds in a way that will energize workflows and increase productivity for everyone involved in the enterprise.”

Designed as a persistent, user-friendly collaboration suite, COLLABORATE Space contains many powerful UCC capabilities, as well as the seamless ability to make calls outside the network. By adding phone credits on the account, customers can reach anyone in the world on a standard landline or mobile phone with the system’s integrated phone dialer.

According to Hakimoglu, 2019 is going to be the year that the promise of unified communications becomes a mainstream reality and business opportunity for consultants and systems integrators involved in virtually every vertical market, from corporate to government, and all levels of education, particularly in distance learning.

“The integration of UCC systems into workflows is going to accelerate dramatically in 2019 and deliver significant benefits to both users and the businesses that deploy these systems,” said Hakimoglu. “In fact, Gartner estimates global spending in unified communications will exceed $45 billion in the next few years. The new ClearOne COLLABORATE Space solution is ideally positioned to take advantage of all these developments and meet the needs of customers for years to come.”

ClearOne recently received the Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership. The recognition stemmed from Frost & Sullivan’s ongoing analysis of the unified communications and collaboration market, which cited ClearOne’s diverse collaboration product and services portfolio for its ability to cater to businesses of varying sizes, industries, and technology requirements with a high degree of customization. The introduction of COLLABORATE Space only strengthens the company’s competitive advantage.

With COLLABORATE Space, users can work together one-on-one, or in groups of hundreds, with integrated file sharing, searchable archives, and user presence information. They can connect with colleagues and contacts, via audio and video, with the most intuitive collaboration tools. Users can meet immediately or schedule a meeting and access a full suite of collaboration features, including file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, chat, and meeting minutes.

Team members wishing to move from email can also create searchable private and public channels, organized by topic, which can be accessed from anywhere. They can also search, access and store agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, session recordings, and more. Finally, COLLABORATE Space runs on any device, from desktop to mobile, and on any standards-based video endpoint.

ClearOne COLLABORATE Space is available now and is offered in a variety of flexible packages, from individual plans running $10 a month, to professional licenses for up to 1000 users for $4000 a month on an annual contract. A new on-premise version is slotted for release later this quarter. For those wishing to be among the first to see COLLABORATE Space in action, this new cloud collaboration service will be showcased next month at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

