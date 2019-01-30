Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market 2017-2026: Regulations Restricting the Use of Non-Biodegradable Plastics and Easy Availability of Substitutes are Hampering Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Films and Sheets - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastic Films and Sheets market accounted for $101687.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $176413.68 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors fueling the market growth include increased demand for bioplastic materials, increasing demand from emerging economies, rising prominence of eco-friendly and lower cost of plastic films & sheets. However, regulations restricting the use of non-biodegradable plastics and easy availability of substitutes are hampering the market.



Plastic film and sheet are flat pieces of plastic formed to a precise thickness for use in specific applications. Products differ in terms of materials, properties, and dimensions. Plastic films & sheets are basically made up of polypropylene and polyethylene. They are used in the non-packaging and packaging industry. The non-packaging sector includes consumer goods, construction, medical and agriculture.



Amongst product, Polyvinyl Chloride segment held steady growth during the predicted period. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is one of the most widely used plastics. It is produced by polymerizing vinyl chloride monomers. It has an amorphous structure with polar chlorine atoms and possesses fire retarding properties, durability, and oil/chemical resistance.



By geography, Asia pacific dominated the market due to numerous technological developments, particularly in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market, By Ingredient

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.4 Polypropylene (PP)

5.5 Vinyl Acetate

5.6 Polylactic Acid

5.7 Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH

5.8 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.9 Polyurethane

5.10 Cellulose Acetate



6 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

6.3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.4 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

6.6 Polyester (PES)

6.7 Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

6.8 Polyamides (PA)

6.9 Polyolefin

6.10 Polyvinyl Alcohol

6.11 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

6.12 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

6.13 Other Products



7 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Medical

7.2.2 Consumer Goods

7.2.3 Food & Beverage

7.2.4 Industrial

7.2.5 Other Packagings

7.3 Non-Packaging

7.3.1 Agriculture

7.3.2 Healthcare

7.3.3 Construction

7.3.4 Other Non Packagings



8 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 DowDuPont

10.2 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

10.3 AEP Industries Inc

10.4 Reliance Industries Ltd

10.5 The National Petrochemical Company

10.6 The China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

10.7 Huntsman Corporation

10.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.9 Uflex Ltd

10.10 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

10.11 RKW SE

10.12 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

10.13 Sealed Air Corporation

10.14 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

10.15 Bemis Company, Inc

10.16 Amcor Limited

10.17 Toray Industries, Inc

10.18 Novolex

10.19 Plastic Film Corporation of America

10.20 British Polythene Industries Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4b3xsq/global_plastic?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastic Films



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.