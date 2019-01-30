Global Metal Roofing Market to Reach More than US$ 20 Bn by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research added a new report in its depository titled, "Global Metal Roofing Sales Market Report 2018.” According to this report, in the year 2017, the global metal roofing market was valued nearly US$ 15 Bn and is expected to reach more than US$ 20 Bn by 2025, with a moderate CAGR OF 4.71% during the forecasted period of 7-Years, i.e. during 2018-2025.



Metal roofing is a system that is made up of tiles or metal pieces. A metal roof is a way to protect a home, especially the houses in the areas where incidents of storms occur with rapid temperature changes that melts heavy snowfall, and asphalt. Metal Roof is usually made up of alloys and metals.

Global Metal Roofing Market : Drivers and Restraints

The rising usage of recyclable roofing materials and significant growth in the construction industries have boosted the demand for metal roofing systems. Increasing government initiatives for the development of infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China, coupled with easy installation, high durability and long lifespan of metal roofs and rapid urbanization are expected to propel the growth of the worldwide market for metal roofing. Additionally, rising construction of commercial projects such as hotels, schools, and hospitals across the globe are likely to have a positive impact on the global metal roofing market.

However, the high cost of installation and high capital cost is likely to hinder the growth of the global metal roofing market in the coming years

Global Metal Roofing Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the top players functioning into the worldwide market for metal roofing are: Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, NCI Building Systems, Hangzhou Tianjin Building materials company, Kingspan Group, Balex Metal Sp, BlueScope Steel Limited, EDCO, CertainTeed Roofing, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, Fletcher Building, Reed's Metals, Inc., Headwaters Inc, Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Nucor Building Systems, Wella, Tata Steel Europe, Chief Industries, The OmniMax International, Inc, Future Roof, Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., ATAS International, Inc., Safal Group, Interlock Roofing, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Bilka, Isopan S.p.A, Drexel Metals Inc., and Firestone Building Products.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/435947/global-metal-roofing-sales-market

Global Metal Roofing Market: Segmental Analysis

The worldwide market for metal roofing is segmented into by product and by applications. Based on by-product, the market is segmented into Copper Roofing, Steel Roofing, and Aluminum Roofing.

On the basis of end-users, the global metal roofing market is segmented into Residential and Non-Residential. In the year 2017, the Non-Residential segment grabbed the largest market share of more than 55 % and the Residential segment captured more than 40% of the shares of metal roofing market.

Global Metal Roofing Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the geography, the global market for metal roofing is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North America is the largest consumption market for metal roofing due to the growing construction projects such as buildings, and hospitals. Europe is the second largest market followed by North America in the metal roofing. In the year 2017, North America captured more than 40% of market share and Europe held more than 30% of the revenue share of the metal roofing market. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant rate over the projected period. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing population, and rising residential complexes are likely to escalate the growth of the market in emerging economies such as China and India.

Global Metal Roofing Market Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3aba59bd0e3202e92b69040ed230470a,0,1,Global%20Metal%20Roofing%20Sales%20Market%20Report%202018%252C

For Any Special Requirement and Discount Request @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/435947/global-metal-roofing-sales-market

Sales Contact:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web – www.qyresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.