GrowLife, Inc. CEO to Speak on Y20 Seattle: Cannabis Panel Hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that its CEO, Marco Hegyi, will join other business leaders on a panel discussion about the cannabis industry as a part of the Y20 Seattle program hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth (“ACG”). The panel will be held Jan. 30, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. PST at the Washington Athletic Club located at 1325 6th Avenue in Seattle, Washington.



/EIN News/ -- The invitation to speak on the panel came from ACG based on Hegyi’s extensive knowledge of operations and trends within the cannabis industry. Established in 1954, the ACG has chapters worldwide and its membership is comprised of investors, executives, lenders, and advisers who support the organization’s mission of growing middle-market companies. Washington was among the first states to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2012 and has since remained a pivotal part of the industry’s expansion and validation.

“I am honored to speak on this panel among other cannabis executives and discuss the important changes happening within our industry nationwide with leaders from various other disciplines,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “Being invited to speak at events like these reinforce the market leadership position that GrowLife holds, even in such a well-established market such as Washington. Our company has been servicing this industry from the beginning and we have been able to navigate through the rapid changes that it has experienced through regulatory shifts in our favor around the country. While our company does not touch the plant, we have worked with countless cultivators and operators who are building their businesses from the ground up. These individuals also rely on our industry experience and knowledge to help them establish large-scale and profitable cultivation facilities in Washington and throughout North America.”

Interested attendees can find more information and register for attendance here .

For more information about GrowLife, please visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com . Additional commentary on the company and the industry as a whole can be found on the CEO’s blog .

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Their mission is to help make their customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands of more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

info@growlifinc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GrowLife, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowLife, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.



