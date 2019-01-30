Jamf and GeoGebra Power Digital Equity Initiative at Sewanhaka Central High School District

For the first time, students are able to use iPad devices to complete their New York State Regents exam

MINNEAPOLIS and LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to encourage digital equity and student success, more than 250 students from the Sewanhaka Central High School District on Long Island were able to use Apple iPad devices for the first time to complete their Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II Regents New York State exam. This initiative was made possible through a year-long partnership between the District, innovative app GeoGebra Graphing Calculator and Jamf , the Apple device management system used to manage the District’s more than 9,500 iPad devices.



/EIN News/ -- “Sewanhaka is always looking for ways to break down any barriers for our students and provide them with the best resources available for success,” said Brian Messinger, District Coordinator of Classroom Instructional Technology & Student Achievement, Sewanhaka Central High School District. “Having students use the free GeoGebra Graphing Calculator app on their iPads in class, at home and on high-stakes exams achieves these goals while promoting innovation. This project adds tremendous value to our iPads, which we already provide to all students as part of our one-to-one program.”

The Sewanhaka Central High School District, located in suburban New York City in Nassau County on Long Island, New York, is comprised of five junior and senior high schools and serves over 8,100 students. Through its one-to-one iPad program, all students in the District are provided an Apple iPad device with the free GeoGebra app. Students have full access to the powerful graphing calculator tool, which can be used for both classroom instruction and the completion of the paper-based New York State Regents exams.

In order to be used for the exam, student iPads had to be locked into an exam mode which restricts all iPad capacities beyond functioning solely as a graphing calculator. This was made possible through Jamf’s mobile device management features, such as Single App Mode and additional restrictions to protect the integrity of this paper-based exam.

“The GeoGebra math apps are all about supporting opportunity and excellence in math teaching and learning for millions of students and teachers worldwide,” said Markus Hohenwarter, Founder and CEO of GeoGebra. “Thanks to the great partnership with Sewanhaka School District, Jamf and Apple, students can now use our graphing calculator app not only for learning, but also during state tests on their iPad devices. We are convinced that this innovative project will serve as a role model for other school districts who may now also want to replace their traditional calculators with our free apps!”

“Since 2002, Jamf has helped school IT teams, instructional technologists, administrators and teachers make their Apple technology programs a success,” said Sam Weiss, Apple education evangelist, Jamf. “We look forward to partnering with organizations like Sewanhaka and GeoGebra to expand digital equity in the classroom and forever change the way schools think about high-stakes assessment.”

