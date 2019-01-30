Diana Zitser Recognized as one of the "Top 50 Women" and "Top 100" Southern California Super Lawyers for 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney and Certified Family Law Specialist, Diana P. Zitser, and a recognized “Super Lawyer” announced today that she has been ranked as one of the “ Top 100 Super Lawyers ” as well as one of the “ Top 50 Women Super Lawyers .” This is Ms. Zitser’s third consecutive year she's been awarded the “Top 50 Women Southern California Super Lawyers” award and her fifth consecutive year she's been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Commenting on being chosen, Ms. Zitser stated, "I am honored and grateful for these recognitions from Super Lawyers acknowledging the superior results our firm prides itself on obtaining for our clients. I’d like to thank my team of associates and experts, without each of whom the recognition would not be possible.”

Ms. Zitser is the founder of the Los Angeles-based Zitser Family Law Group, APC, a highly respected and well-known family law firm. She has over 20 years of experience of successfully representing clients on a wide range of family law matters ranging from high-net-worth to later-in-life divorces, legal separations, determination of spousal support, post-Judgment modifications, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, division and negotiating and drafting marital settlement agreements of complex assets, paternity actions, move-away cases, domestic partnership and annulment cases.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in Southern California receive the distinction of a Super Lawyer. Those Southern California lawyers who receive the highest point totals during the nomination, research and peer review process are further recognized in Southern California Super Lawyers' Top Lists, like the “Top 100 Super Lawyers” and the “Top 50 Women Super Lawyers” lists.

Before being named a “Super Lawyer,” “Top 100 Super Lawyer,” and “Top 50 Women Super Lawyer,” Ms. Zitser was one of Super Lawyers' "Rising Star" recipients. Since that time, she has also been recognized as one of the: "Top 25 Lawyers in the San Fernando Valley" (San Fernando Business Journal), and "The Best Divorce Lawyers in Los Angeles," 2016-2019, (Expertise.com); She has a perfect "10.0" rating from legal services website Avvo for peer recognition and client satisfaction and received "Clients' Choice” award from AVVO and “People Love Us on Yelp” award from Yelp. Ms. Zitser is rated "AV Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating a lawyer or law firm can receive for professional excellence, professional achievement and strong ethical standard.

Ms. Zitser received her Juris Doctorate from Southwestern School of Law in 1997 and has since served as a member of the State Bar of California (Member, Family Law Section). She is licensed to practice before all of the Courts of the State of California, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Contact Information: (310) 948-6461, Zitser Family Law Group, APC

