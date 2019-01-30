Q&A Hotel Hosts Puppy Adoption Event with Pet Welfare Organization Bideawee

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&A Residential Hotel, an extended stay hotel by renowned global temporary housing provider Furnished Quarters, is welcoming some special guests of the furry, four-legged kind to its hotel on February 15: puppies. In partnership with local pet rescue and animal welfare organization Bideawee, Q&A will have adoptable puppies in the hotel lobby. Bideawee volunteers will be on site ready to answer questions about the animals and organization.



With the event being held the day after Valentine’s Day, it’s aptly titled “Puppy Love.” It will take place Friday, February 15 at 70 Pine Street in the Financial District, where Q&A Hotel is located. Running from 11:30am to 3:30pm, the timing is ideal for local workers or residents stopping by during their lunch hour.



Attendees can get to know the puppies and gather the necessary information from Bideawee should they be interested in adopting one. Bideawee’s knowledgeable volunteers will be available to help attendees find the right pet to match their lifestyle. All of the animals have been vaccinated and behaviorally evaluated. Bideawee, which has a history spanning over 116 years, is the leading pet welfare organization serving metropolitan New York and Long Island.



Q&A is a pet-friendly hotel, with spacious rooms and full-sized, fully equipped kitchens – more than enough to accommodate a traveling pet. Guests checking in with a pet also receive welcome amenities including a dog bed, food/water bowl and treats.



“Our hotel welcomes and adores pets, and we see this event as the perfect opportunity to spread that love for a good cause,” said Derek Stumpfhauser, General Manager of Q&A Hotel. “What better time of year to do so than around Valentine’s Day, and what better way to spend your lunch break?”



This is Q&A’s first event with Bideawee. Furnished Quarters, the hotel’s parent company, has held two pet adoption events with Bideawee in Jersey City that were a rousing success and resulted in numerous adoptions.



“Furnished Quarters has been a tremendous partner for Bideawee over the past several years and we are excited to bring adoptable puppies to Q&A Hotel for the first time,” said Amy Brostoff, Director of Marketing at Bideawee. “These events have helped raise awareness for Bideawee and find homes for our adoptable animals.”



About Q&A Residential Hotel

Q&A Residential Hotel, located inside the iconic 70 Pine in Lower Manhattan, is designed to serve the needs of today’s extended stay business and leisure travelers. With 132 apartments, Q&A’s accommodations are on average three times larger than a typical New York City hotel room. Q&A is also unique in that every accommodation has a full-sized kitchen. Designed by Benjamin Noriega-Ortiz—the designer behind the Mondrian SoHo Hotel in New York and the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles—and Furnished Quarters’ in-house design team, Q&A offers a blend of upscale contemporary décor and custom furnishings.



About Bideawee

Bideawee, which means “stay awhile,” in Scottish, is one of the country’s oldest and most respected animal welfare and pet adoption organizations. Founded in 1903, Bideawee’s mission is to be Greater New York’s leader in rescuing, caring for, and placing homeless cats and dogs with people who love them. Bideawee provides an array of high touch services including adoption centers, animal hospital, pet therapy programs, and pet memorial parks that serve pets and pet lovers on their lifelong journey together. Bideawee is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 humane animal organization and 100% of Bideawee’s funding comes from private sources. Bideawee operates adoption centers in New York City and Westhampton. For more information, visit: www.Bideawee.org.



Robin Spindel Q&A Residential Hotel 212.367.9400 ext. 4333 robin.spindel@qandahotel.com



