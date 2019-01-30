Global Digital Storage Devices Market Outlook to 2026 - Increasing Trend of Smart Phones with High Capacity Storage Space and Cloud Computing Fuelling Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Storage Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Storage Devices market is expected to grow from $2.80 billion in 2017 to reach $17.50 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 22.6%.



Increasing trend of smart phones with high capacity storage space and incredible increase in cloud computing section are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, information loss problems such as corruption, missing, or deleted data and unreachable storage tools are some factors hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, focus on adopting cloud computing solutions will grant abundant opportunities for the digital storage solution vendors.



Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally. They are available in different form factors such as hard disk drives (HDD) and Solid State Drives (SSD), memory cards, floppy disks, optical disk drives (Compact Disk - CD, Digital Versatile Disc - DVD, Blu-Ray DVD) and USB flash drives.



By end-user, the government section has a high possibility to grow due to the initiatives being taken towards digitization and investments in intensification of the ICT infrastructure. Favorable government initiatives in different countries like Digital India, Digital China 2020 and The digitalization of Africa among others will boost the government sections to expand over the forecast period.



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the expected period. Rapidly growing number of SMEs in countries like India and China are high due to the supportive administration initiatives and tax profits for start-ups among other favorable factors will drive the digital storage device market growth. In addition, up-and-coming IT sector and soaring number of vendors are boosting product innovation while augmenting the demand for digital storage devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

5.3 Solid State Drives (SSD)

5.3.1 Flash Memory Based

5.3.2 DRAM Based

5.4 Flash Storage

5.4.1 Memory Cards

5.4.2 Universal Serial Bus (USB) Flash Drives

5.5 Magnetic Disk Drives

5.5.1 Floppy Disks

5.5.2 Magnetic Strips

5.5.3 Hard Disk

5.5.4 Magnetic Recording Tape

5.6 Optical Disk Drives

5.6.1 Digital Versatile Disc (DVD)

5.6.1.1 DVD-ROM

5.6.1.2 DVD-RAM

5.6.1.3 DVD-RW and DVD+RW

5.6.1.4 DVD-R

5.6.1.5 DVD+R9

5.6.1.6 DVD-RW DL

5.6.2 Blu-Ray DVD

5.6.2.1 Blu-ray ROM

5.6.2.2 Blu-ray Recordable (BD-R)

5.6.2.3 Blu-ray ReWritable (BD-RE)

5.6.3 Compact Disk (CD)

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Storage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2 Tb And Above

6.3 512 Gb To 2 Tb

6.4 128-512 Gb

6.5 8-128 Gb

6.6 8 Gb



7 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Type of Storage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remote

7.3 Local

7.4 Network Attached Storage (NAS)



8 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Individual Usage

8.3 Enterprise Usage



9 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laptops

9.3 Personal Computers

9.4 Smartphone

9.5 Networking

9.6 Other Applications



10 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail

10.3 Education

10.4 IT & Telecommunication

10.5 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Energy and Power

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Government

10.11 Other End Users

10.11.1 Aerospace

10.11.2 Corporates



11 Global Digital Storage Devices Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



SanDisk Corporation

Samsung Electronics

IBM Corp

Intel Corporation Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Sony Corporation

Lenovo

Kingston Technology Corporation Inc.

Western Digital Technologies Inc.

TeraData Corp

EMC Corp

Seagate Technology LLC

Transcend Information Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

Transcend Information, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc

Hitachi

NetApp

Dell

Micron Technology, Inc.

