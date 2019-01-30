Konica Minolta Healthcare Releases Software Upgrade for SONIMAGE® HS1 Ultrasound System Featuring Improvements in Clinical Workflow and MSK Functionality

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a developer of high-end, point-of-care ultrasound solutions, announces the release of a new software upgrade for the SONIMAGE® HS1 Ultrasound System that delivers workflow improvements, new imaging capabilities and artificial intelligence-assisted functionality that enables hands-free operation during interventional procedures. Designed with the MSK practitioner in mind, the HS1 System features advanced functionality to support confident diagnoses and treatment management at the point-of-care.



With the UltraAdjust™ one-touch image optimization feature on the SONIMAGE® HS1 Ultrasound System, multiple imaging parameters, such as frequency, focus and compounding, can be changed automatically by simply adjusting the depth.





Based on artificial intelligence (AI) voice recognition technology, SONIMAGE HS1 introduces the use of voice controls for hands-free operation. With the ability to control system functions through simple voice commands, clinicians can hold the transducer in one hand and a needle or syringe in the other hand, eliminating the need for an assistant and maintaining the sterile field during procedures. AI-assisted voice recognition technology uses machine learning to analyze data from actual interactions and improve performance and accuracy. The voice control operation also fosters user comfort and proper operator ergonomics while enabling the clinician to focus more on the patient and procedure.

A new panoramic view option delivers both qualitative and quantitative imaging information by enabling the user to stitch together a series of images for a broader view of the patient’s anatomy. By using panoramic view, clinicians can assess large-sized lesions, display an entire abnormality, construct a cross-section image of a structure and examine the relationship of two structures in a single image. Panoramic imaging technology widens the field of view for precise clinical diagnosis, measurement and interventions.

With the new upgrade, SONIMAGE HS1 now provides the clinician with simplified one-button image optimization. By using the UltraAdjust™ one-touch image optimization feature, multiple imaging parameters, such as frequency, focus and compounding, can be changed automatically by simply adjusting the depth. The result of these customized settings is exceptional image quality and resolution reliably and repeatedly, enabling physicians to make a confident diagnosis, provide therapeutic needle guidance and monitor rehabilitation. This feature can also be activated with the new voice control operation.

“The new software release for the SONIMAGE HS1 Ultrasound System delivers improvements in clinical workflow and imaging capabilities while further simplifying operation so clinicians can make a more confident diagnosis or intervention,” says Joan Toth, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “As point-of-care MSK ultrasound continues to increase in use, image quality and efficiency as well as ease of operation are important features that impact clinical utility and deliver real economic benefits to our customers.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare will demonstrate its new UltraAdjust, Voice Control and Panoramic View HS1 System functionality at Physiatry ’19, the annual meeting of the Association of Academic Physiatrists, February 19-23 in Puerto Rico.

Existing SONIMAGE HS1 customers can contact their local sales representative at 833-314-9857 for more information on upgrading their system(s).

