Global E-Learning Market Outlook Report 2018: Market is Expected to Grow from $176.12 Billion in 2017 to Reach $398.15 Billion by 2026

Global E-Learning market is expected to grow from $176.12 billion in 2017 to reach $398.15 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.5%



The key factors that are favoring the market growth are flexibility in learning, low cost, easy accessibility, increased effectiveness by animated learning, escalation in number of internet users and growing access of broadband pooled with mobile phones with online capabilities. However, factors like change management, technology obsolescence and vendor- developer partnership are major restraints that are hindering the growth of this market.



A learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources is known as E-learning. While teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet forms the major component of E-learning. E-learning can also be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times.



By application section, corporate e-Learning sectors to grow at the fastest CAGR in the e-learning market during the forecast period. The shift toward cloud-based learning that is cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving will boost the growth of the corporate sector in the e-learning market. The growing demand for training programs and content covers compliance and IT management and industry related courses is driving the market for e-learning in the corporate sector.



The US and Canada are the largest revenue generators in the e-learning market in North America. The increasing availability of internet infrastructure and the high penetration of smart phones and tablets in North America are driving the growth of the e-learning market in the region. Advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for e-learning modules in the North American market. Vendors are focusing on offering learning modules with high engagement levels, degree of customization, and the quality of content to gain the market share in the e-learning market in North America.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global E-Learning Market, By Vendor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Content Providers

5.3 Faculty Support

5.4 Service Providers



6 Global E-Learning Market, By Learning Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instructor-Led

6.3 Self-Paced



7 Global E-Learning Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Testing

7.3 Training



8 Global E-Learning Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Podcasts

8.3 Learning Content Management System

8.4 Learning Management System (LMS)/SaaS

8.5 Knowledge Management System

8.6 Application Simulation Tool

8.7 Mobile e-learning

8.8 Rapid e-learning

8.9 Virtual Classroom

8.10 Online e-learning

8.11 Game Bases Learning

8.12 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS), Wearables and Others

8.13 Packaged Content

8.14 Other Technologies



9 Global E-Learning Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic e-Learning

9.3 Corporate e-Learning

9.3.1 Large Enterprises

9.3.2 Small & Midsize Business (SMBs)



10 Global E-Learning Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Higher Education

10.3 K-12

10.4 Other End Users

10.4.1 Vocational

10.4.2 Government



11 Global E-Learning Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.2 Oracle iLearning

13.3 Tata Interactive Systems

13.4 Microsoft

13.5 Apollo Education Group

13.6 Educomp Solutions Ltd

13.7 SAP

13.8 McGraw-Hill Education

13.9 SkillSoft

13.10 The British Council

13.11 Aptara

13.12 Cengage Learning

13.13 Macmillan

13.14 Cornerstone on demand

13.15 Desire2learn

13.16 Edmodo

13.17 Pearson

13.18 BlackBoard Learn

13.19 Docebo

13.20 SunGard



