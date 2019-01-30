Teradyne and Lemsys Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of Lemsys SA, Leading Provider of Test Equipment for High Power Semiconductor Industry

- Expands Teradyne’s role in the emerging and fast growing power discrete test market



/EIN News/ -- - Provides customers a portfolio of power discrete test solutions from R&D to high volume production

- Enhances Lemsys’s growth through Teradyne’s global distribution and financial strength

NORTH READING, Mass. and GENEVA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and the shareholders of Lemsys SA (“Lemsys”) today announced the acquisition of privately held Lemsys of Geneva, Switzerland. The 21-person company will remain in Geneva with current management and staffing.

Lemsys is a leading global provider of test equipment for the high power semiconductor industry, serving the emerging and growing power discrete device and module market aligned to electric vehicles, wind and solar power generation, and high power industrial applications.

"Lemsys is the market leader in the emerging high power discrete segment of the semiconductor test market and we are very excited to have Lemsys join Teradyne,” said Greg Smith, President of Teradyne’s Semiconductor Test Division. “With its talented team and industry leading product line, Lemsys will expand the range of test solutions we can offer to power semiconductor customers.”

“We are excited to join forces with Teradyne to expand our product development and market growth through Teradyne’s world-class engineering and customer support capabilities,” said Giuseppe Santandrea, CEO of Lemsys. “With Teradyne, we will be able to grow our production footprint not only in China and Europe, but around the world.”

About Lemsys

LEMSYS is a leading global provider of Test Equipment and associated Services for Power Semiconductor discrete devices and modules. Our product portfolio includes test equipment for IGBT, MOSFET, Power Modules, Intelligent Power Modules (IPM), Diodes, and Thyristors. Associated with the creation of the IEC 60747 standard, LEMSYS is, since 1972, the reference for dynamic and static parameter measurement of Power Semiconductors. The main goal of LEMSYS is to develop, produce and market high quality electronic measurement equipment, devoting particular attention to the customer's total satisfaction in the manufacture of quality products. LEMSYS is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots used by global manufacturing and light industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and currently employs approximately 4,900 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.teradyne.com . Teradyne(R) is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

