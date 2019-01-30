Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Somalia: February 2019

|2016 to 2019
|FCO, Head, Security Policy Department
|2015 to 2016
|Tehran, Chargé then Deputy Head of Mission
|2015
|FCO, Deputy Head, Iran Department
|2014 to 2015
|Freetown, Deputy Head, UK Ebola Response
|2012 to 2014
|Kabul, Counsellor (Political)
|2008 to 2011
|Paris, First Secretary (Political/Military)
|2007 to 2008
|Seconded to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2003 to 2007
|FCO, Head, Iran team
|1999 to 2003
|Beijing, Second then First Secretary (Political)
|1997 to 1999
|FCO, Language training (Chinese)
|1996 to 1997
|FCO, Desk Officer for Palestine, Arab/Israel team
