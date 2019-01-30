Global Continuous Delivery Market to Reach US$ 3.85 Bn by 2023- QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research recently introduced a new report titled, “Global Continuous Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025", for the forecasted period of 7-years, i.e., between 2018 and 2025. According to the report, the global market for continuous delivery was valued at US$ 1.44 Bn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.85 Bn in 2023, expanding at exponential CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period.



/EIN News/ -- Continuous delivery is mainly defined as the flexibility of software providers to adopt changes in a sustainable and a safe manner such as configuration changes, adding new features, new experiments, and fix bugs.

Global Continuous Delivery Market : Trends and Opportunities

The worldwide market for continuous delivery is witnessing a robust growth during the forecasted period. Some of the factors such as competitive advantage, reduction in the cost of development, better quality of products coupled with the adoption of continuous delivery practices boost the growth of the market. The continuous delivery practices allow the businesses to increase their delivery cycles and reduce the time to repair, hence, resulting in the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, organizations can reduce the risk associated with the security with the help of continuous delivery system, this has led to propel the growth of the continuous delivery market in the near future.

Global Continuous Delivery Market: Segmental Analysis

The worldwide market for continuous delivery is segmented as types and applications. Based on types, the global market for continuous delivery segmented into cloud and On-premises. The cloud technology is gradually attaining the acceptance from several initiatives around the world, as applications and cloud-based software are cost-efficient and can also be installed in a basic IT infrastructure. In 2018, the on-premises deployment mode is likely to hold the largest market share due to security from external attacks and better control of confidential information from the system.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into Education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail and e-commerce, and others such as government, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities.

Global Continuous Delivery Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geography, the global continuous delivery market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is the hub for (SMEs) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. The region has rapidly adopted the continuous delivery tools and this particular factor is likely to boost the growth of the market across the globe. North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the adoption of innovative technology over the projected period. Europe is also witnessing a remarkable growth in the coming years.

Global market for continuous delivery: Competitive Landscape

QY Research focusing on the following top players in its unique report on the global continuous delivery market. Some of the top players operating into the global continuous delivery market are Flexagon (US), Atlassian (Australia), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), CloudBees (US), XebiaLabs (US), Puppet (US), Electric Cloud (US), Chef Software (US), and CA Technologies (US).

