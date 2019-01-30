Manufacturers of Fumed Silica Resort to Value-Added Production with Reduced Time Span, Finds Fact.MR

Evonik Industries AG, a German manufacturer of fumed silica, accounts for nearly one-third market share.

Rockville, MD, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for fumed silica exceeded 335,000 MT in 2018, registering an upswing from 323,733 MT in 2017, as per a new Fact.MR study. The market gains remain primarily driven by the prolonged demand across multiple end-use industries, including paints, printing inks, adhesives, and coatings.

Escalating scramble for water based coatings & paints for use in architectural as well as industrial applications continue to influence sales of fumed silica over the forecast period. Manufacturers are vying to introduce new approaches and technologies in the manufacturing space, with an aim to cut down the production costs and time via value-added production.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2301

Hydrophobic Fumed Silica Remains Highly Favored, Cost-Effectiveness Coupled with Exceptional Functionality Drives Demand

Hydrophobic fumed silica demand is likely to scale up at an impressive rate in the forthcoming years, driven by its cost-effective and superlative functionality. Hydrophobic fumed silica is witnessing rising adoption across a multitude of industries, notably adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The revenues recorded from this particular segment exceeded US$ 500 million in 2018.

Silicone rubber finds extensive adoption across multiple end use verticals, including electronics, sealants, construction, and adhesives. Subsequently, the demand for fumed silica is also increasing in parallel with rising production of silicone rubber. In addition to that, silicone rubber finds extensive adoption in the automotive industry, owing to requirements of fuel efficiency enhancement and increased emission control.

The automotive sector is adopting liquid silicone rubber, notably in the windshield wiper blades, for facilitating flexibility and extended shelf life. With the rising adoption of liquid silicone rubber in case of wearables & medical devices, manufacturers of fumed silica are largely focusing on developing well-structured offerings with optimal surface area for improved functionality.

The insights offered in this press release are garnered from the report on fumed silica market. A preview analysis of fumed silica market report is available @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2301/fumed-silica-market

North America is foreseen to emerge as a lucrative region in the fumed silica market. Driven by large-scale presence of major manufacturers and rapid expansion in terms of new production facilities, sales of fumed silica market is likely to flourish in North America.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.