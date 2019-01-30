Kane Biotech Expands Previously-Announced Single Largest Order of bluestem™ Products

Major Retailer Orders Additional Inventory in Anticipation of High Demand

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE, OTCQB:KNBIF), (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional purchase order for bluestem™ products, from the North American pet retail chain that recently purchased the largest order in Kane Biotech’s history. In anticipation of heightened bluestem™ brand awareness through Kane’s marketing efforts and campaigning for February’s Pet Dental Health month, the retailer’s supplemental order is intended to secure backup inventory.

Kane Biotech will be putting a number of marketing initiatives in place in collaboration with the retailer for the February product launch, which also coincides with Pet Dental Health month. So far, over 1500 of the retail chain’s employees have completed the online bluestem™ oral care training, which provides in-store personnel a greater understanding of the importance of pet oral care. The training will help employees and other brand ambassadors guide customers towards the bluestem™ products that best fit their pet’s needs, as well as their lifestyle.

/EIN News/ -- As previously announced for Pet Dental Health month, Kane Biotech is also launching a comprehensive in-store and digital marketing campaign to increase sales and raise awareness of the importance of oral care for pets. As part of this strategy, Kane will launch a highly-targeted YouTube ad campaign, expected to be broadcast to more than five million consumers, starting in February’s Pet Dental Health month and continuing throughout 2019. The YouTube advertising campaign can be found on the following link: https://youtu.be/ZBDaXwaATGY

bluestem™ is the only pet oral care line of products that contain coactiv+ technology - scientifically developed to break down biofilm where harmful bacteria multiply. bluestem has been proven to help reduce tartar without brushing by up to 25.4%. According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats will suffer from dental problems by the age of 3. bluestem oral care products contain 100% food-grade ingredients that are approved by Health Canada’s VHP program, as well as follow AAFCO guidelines. bluestem’s food-grade ingredients are alcohol-free, xylitol-free, chlorhexidine-free, and sugar-free.

In a Good Clinical Practice Efficacy study, sixty dogs had their teeth cleaned and their calculus measured. Half of the dogs were given bluestem™-treated water and the other half were given regular water. After 84 consecutive days of using bluestem™-treated water, the calculus score for the treated dogs was 25.4% lower than the control group. In a controlled Good Scientific Practice (GSP) study, the safety of the bluestem™ water additive was tested over 30 days with some dogs receiving 5 times the recommended dose. After 30 days, the test revealed no evidence of adverse effects related to the consumption of the water additive.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.

The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (75 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

