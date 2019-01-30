Inpixon and Aislelabs to Market and Resell Complementary Location Positioning Solutions

Complementary Solutions Enable Both Companies to Meet Wider Range of Customer Needs, From Guest Wi-Fi Marketing to Cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced it has entered into a two-way reseller arrangement with Aislelabs, a leading provider of Wi-Fi location-based marketing and analytics solutions. Inpixon plans to market and resell Aislelabs Flow and Connect products to Inpixon customers and prospects. Aislelabs will market and resell Inpixon Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) to Aislelabs customers and prospects. Each company intends to market their expanded product line offerings to a variety of industries including retail, shopping malls, property management, banking, hospitals, schools, airports, mass transit, public venues and government institutions.



/EIN News/ -- "Inpixon and Aislelabs offerings are highly complementary," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "In fact, there's a compelling adoption path where customers can subscribe to the Aislelabs solution, which can be quickly implemented because it requires no additional hardware and leverages the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. Customers can then incorporate Inpixon IPA Pod sensors in the environment for increased positional specificity. In addition, as customers seek to see more wireless devices, such as Bluetooth and cellular, plus Wi-Fi that hasn't joined a network, customers could add Inpixon IPA Sensor 4000 series. Therefore, we believe our reseller arrangement will provide for a natural progression of products that will help fulfill customers’ maturing needs as they seek not only increased positional accuracy but also visitor counting as opposed to only device counting."

"Many of our Aislelabs customers and prospects ask for the kind of location precision and data resolution provided by Inpixon IPA," said Nick Koudas, Aislelabs CEO. "More accurate location and counts will give customers the opportunity to better gauge shopper behavior and to conduct even more advanced marketing campaigns. Also, we expect to find strong interest in the cybersecurity uses of Inpixon IPA, as customers seek to gain wireless situational awareness and to pinpoint the source of unauthorized wireless transmissions."

The companies are actively working on developing Inpixon's IPA Sensor 4000 integration path and corresponding sales and marketing collateral which is expected to be available on each company’s website by the end of this quarter.

Aislelabs is a technology company offering an advanced Wi-Fi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behavior inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high impact campaigns with measurable ROI. Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, food and beverage, venues, hospitality and shopping centers. For more information, visit http://www.aislelabs.com.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the demand for Inpixon and Aislelabs’ services, the successful development of Inpixon’s IPA Sensor 4000 series integration path and corresponding sales and marketing collateral, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

