Assure Holdings Continues Expansion with New Partnership in Louisiana

New Partnership Brings Two Additional Surgeons to Assure’s Platform

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCPK: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, has partnered with two surgeons at a premier facility located in New Orleans, Louisiana.



This brings the total number of spine and neurosurgeons that Assure is currently working with in Louisiana to eleven, with more expected to be added to the platform soon.

“As we continue our strong momentum into 2019, entering into a new partnership with two additional surgeons in Louisiana is another step forward in expanding our platform’s reach,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and interim CEO. “This marks the 5th facility in Louisiana that we are currently operating in, validating the growth potential we anticipated when we first entered the state in early 2018.

“As Assure’s reputation grows due to our best-in-class service and exceptional neuromonitoring platform, we are well positioned to further penetrate existing markets and continue our expansion into additional states and verticals in 2019.”

/EIN News/ -- About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Assure anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Assure to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Assure, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement any information released or received with respect to the reverse take-over may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contacts

John Farlinger, Executive Chairman

Assure Holdings Corp.

(604) 763-7565

John.Farlinger@assureiom.com

Cody Slach, Managing Director

Liolios Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

IOM@Liolios.com



