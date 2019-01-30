Sakon Emerges as the Fortune 1000’s Go-To Solution for Managing Enterprise Communications Services

“The Switch Is On” as Enterprise Customers Abandon Legacy Providers, Embracing Sakon’s Advanced Platform and Services for TEM, Mobility, and Network Transformation

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon , the leading platform and services provider for managing enterprise communications and cloud services, today announced it achieved record FY 2018 results – growing organically 40% year over year – as it attracted 45 new enterprise customers, including some of the biggest names in technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail, to its Platform for TEM and Enterprise Mobility Management. In the process, Sakon advanced its reputation for implementation excellence, delivering promised cost-savings and efficiencies, and helping its customers modernize and manage their communications estates to drive productivity and deliver an exceptional end-user experience to their employees.



/EIN News/ -- “We achieved so much last year thanks to the trust of our customers, the help of our partners, and the tireless efforts of our technology, implementation, and services teams,” said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon. “Whether we were winning the biggest contracts in TEM and Enterprise Mobility Management, achieving stellar customer-satisfaction ratings, establishing vital new partnerships with the world’s foremost mobility-services firms and carriers, or driving innovation that simplifies the management of our customers’ increasingly complex communications estates, Sakon brought its ‘A’ game in 2018 – and the market responded.”

Among Sakon’s key 2018 accomplishments include:

45 new TEM and Enterprise Mobility Management wins with a who’s who of Fortune 1000 companies, including some of the largest technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail customers in the world. The launch of Sakon’s namesake Platform for TEM, Enterprise Mobility Management, and Network Transformation, driving direct-sales success and breakthrough results for customers. Significant partnerships across the mobile-services ecosystem and the development of innovative solutions for BYOD, Mobile Device as a Service (MDaaS), and “Hybrid Mobility,” supplementing Sakon’s best-in-class MMS solution for Corporate Liable devices. Earning AOTMP’s Efficiency First® Solution Certification for Telecom Expense Management Lifecycle and Enterprise Mobility Management services, a rigorous, objective, and customer-vetted process that validated Sakon’s technology and services leadership, as well as its high customer-satisfaction ratings. Inclusion in the Gartner 2018 Market Guide for TEM Services, along with numerous other industry awards and notices.

“Sakon had a breakout year in 2018 and is well positioned to address the enterprise’s growing dissatisfaction with – and active migration from – legacy TEM systems,” said Tim Lybrook, CEO of AOTMP. “In fact, based on our research data and first-hand conversations with decision makers, a significant number of large enterprises are actively looking to switch TEM providers in 2019 and 2020. Sakon’s proven ability to manage large-scale TEM and Enterprise Mobility Management initiatives coupled with its strong service-delivery capabilities and customer-satisfaction numbers will make Sakon a top choice for enterprises as they look to keep pace with the needs of employees and the rigors of the modern communications estate.”

Concluded Goorno: “There’s a revolution going on in enterprise communications that is shaking the foundations of Fortune 1000 companies. Whether it’s wide-scale adoption of next-gen video-conferencing tools like Zoom, GoToMeeting, or WebEx, or enabling BYOD at scale for the mobile workforce, old network technologies, management tools, and approaches can no longer cut it. The modern enterprise needs more –employees are demanding it! – and needs help with this transformation. We know, because we are talking to, and helping, these companies every day. There is no company better positioned or better prepared to take enterprise communications services to the next level than Sakon.”

About Sakon

Sakon is a platform and services leader that has helped global enterprises organize, understand, and intelligently manage their communications and cloud services since 2003. With headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts and a Global Delivery Center in Pune, India, the Sakon team numbers more than 400 employees worldwide. Sakon serves over 200 enterprise customers, and its technology is used by the world’s top systems integrators and outsourced services providers. For more information, see Sakon.com .

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

Phil Caruso

philip.caruso@sakon.com

(978) 341-8361

Media inquiries:

Dan Mees, Holland-Mark for Sakon

dmees@holland-mark.com

(617) 201-9131



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.