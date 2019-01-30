Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2018 net income of $4.0 million, representing $0.50 of earnings per diluted share

Loan growth of 8.85% in the last twelve months and the size of the mortgage team doubled

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018, which included net income of $4.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $933 thousand, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, Level One's net income was $14.4 million, or $1.91 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $9.8 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased to announce a strong year with fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.50 and full year diluted earnings per share of $1.91. Our fourth quarter net income of $4.0 million represented a 21.4% increase in earnings quarter over quarter, and our full year net income of $14.4 million represented a 46.2% increase in earnings year over year. Fourth quarter earnings were aided by a decline of 0.7% in non-interest expenses from the previous quarter. The solid 2018 earnings were driven by strong loan growth of approximately 9% and a continuing increase in noninterest income resulting from our previously announced expansion of our residential mortgage loan operations. Earlier this month, we also announced the approval by our board of directors of a share buyback program as a further avenue for enhancing shareholder value while also maintaining strong capital levels.”

He continued, “2018 was an exciting year, marked with the completion of our initial public offering. Looking ahead to 2019 with a strong local economy and a solid loan pipeline, we are seeing good opportunities for quality growth in our markets, thereby enhancing shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.73%, compared to 3.97% in the preceding quarter and 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2017

Annualized return on average assets was 1.11%, compared to 0.29% in the fourth quarter of 2017

Annualized return on average equity was 10.69%, compared to 3.40% in the fourth quarter of 2017

Total assets increased 8.83% to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2017

Total loans increased 8.85% to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2017

Total deposits increased 1.27% to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2017

Book value per share increased 16.69% to $19.58 per share compared to $16.78 per share at December 31, 2017

Tangible book value per share increased 20.38% to $18.31 per share compared to $15.21 per share at December 31, 2017

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Net income of $14.4 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018

Net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.92%, compared to 4.18% in 2017

Annualized return on average assets was 1.07%, compared to 0.82% in 2017

Annualized return on average equity was 10.68%, compared to 9.45% in 2017

Balance Sheet Review

Level One's total assets were $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $30.1 million, or 2.08%, from $1.45 billion at September 30, 2018, and up $114.9 million, or 8.83%, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2017. The decrease in total assets from third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in cash balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank.

The investment securities portfolio was $204.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $5.2 million, or 2.62%, from $199.1 million at September 30, 2018, and up $53.3 million, or 35.30%, from $151.0 million at December 31, 2017.

Total loans were $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $11.6 million, or 1.04 %, from $1.11 billion at September 30, 2018, and up $91.6 million, or 8.85%, from $1.03 billion at December 31, 2017. The growth in total loans compared to December 31, 2017 was primarily due to growth in our commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $4.3 million, or 0.38%, from $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018, and up $14.3 million, or 1.27%, from $1.12 billion at December 31, 2017. Total deposit composition at December 31, 2018 consisted of 31.92% of demand deposit accounts, 25.35% of savings and money market accounts and 42.73% of time deposits.

Operating Results

Level One's net interest income decreased $256 thousand, or 1.96%, to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $13.1 million in the preceding quarter, primarily as a result of higher costs of funds, and increased $812 thousand, or 6.77%, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of increased income on originated loans, partially offset by increased expense on deposits.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 3.97% in the preceding quarter and 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of higher cost of funds, as well as a decline in average loan yield from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One's noninterest income increased $383 thousand, or 19.91%, to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $910 thousand, or 65.14%, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The change in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking activities as a result of the expansion of the mortgage team as well as an increase in interest rate swap fee income, included in other charges and fees.

Level One’s noninterest expenses decreased $70 thousand, or 0.67%, to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $1.2 million, or 12.97%, compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest expenses year over year was predominantly a result of increased salary and employee benefits due to the doubling in size of the mortgage division during the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 68.68%, compared to 69.73% for the preceding quarter and 68.61% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Level One's income tax provision was $836 thousand, or 17.46% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $665 thousand, or 16.96% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $2.3 million, or 71.29% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, is primarily due to the change in federal corporate income tax rates from 35% to 21% and the recording of a $1.3 million deferred tax asset impairment in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $18.4 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, an increase of $5.5 million from nonperforming loans of $12.9 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $4.4 million from nonperforming loans of $14.0 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. The increase in nonperforming loans is primarily due to a large loan relationship of $7.2 million moving to nonaccrual, partially offset by the payoff of $2.9 million on a nonaccrual loan relationship during the fourth quarter 2018. Level One had no other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2018 or September 30, 2018, compared to $652 thousand at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 1.30% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.89% at September 30, 2018, and 1.13% at December 31, 2017.

In addition, we had $243 thousand in loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing at December 31, 2018, compared to $354 thousand at September 30, 2018 and $440 thousand at December 31, 2017.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2018 were $931 thousand, compared to $2.5 million in the preceding quarter and $1.2 million at December 31, 2017. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans.

Net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $274 thousand, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $194 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $873 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.35% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Level One's fourth quarter provision for loan losses was a provision benefit of $51 thousand, compared to a provision expense of $619 thousand in the preceding quarter and a provision expense of $956 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017. The change in provision for loan losses was primarily due to lower charge offs than the specific reserve on a loan that paid off during the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $11.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $11.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2018, and $11.7 million, or 1.13% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 62.70%, compared to 92.36% at September 30, 2018, and 83.38% at December 31, 2017.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $151.8 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.3 million, or 4.33%, compared with $145.5 million at September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of increased retained earnings and decreased accumulated other comprehensive loss, and an increase of $43.8 million, or 40.57%, from $108.0 million at December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of our initial public offering of 1,150,765 shares of common stock in April of 2018.

Recent Developments

Fourth Quarter Dividend : On December 20, 2018, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share. This dividend was paid out on January 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018.

Share Buyback Program: On January 23, 2019, Level One announced that its Board of Directors approved a repurchase program under which Level One is authorized to repurchase, from time to time as Level One deems appropriate, shares of Level One’s common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $5 million. The repurchase program began on January 23, 2019, and expires on December 31, 2020. The repurchase program does not obligate Level One to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares, and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.42 billion as of December 31, 2018. It operates eleven banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year" and "Export Finance Lender of the Year" and one of S&P Global's Top 10 "Best-Performing Community Banks" in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity, auto, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Earnings Summary Interest income $ 17,041 $ 16,629 $ 15,380 $ 14,774 $ 14,374 Interest expense 4,228 3,560 2,965 2,647 2,373 Net interest income 12,813 13,069 12,415 12,127 12,001 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (51 ) 619 (710 ) 554 956 Noninterest income 2,307 1,924 1,452 1,372 1,397 Noninterest expense 10,384 10,454 9,705 9,135 9,192 Income before income taxes 4,787 3,920 4,872 3,810 3,250 Income tax provision 836 665 860 642 2,317 Net income $ 3,951 $ 3,255 $ 4,012 $ 3,168 $ 933 Per Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share 0.50 0.41 0.53 0.47 0.14 Book value per common share 19.58 18.77 18.51 16.78 16.78 Tangible book value per share (1) 18.31 17.50 17.23 15.27 15.21 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,750 7,749 7,749 6,585 6,435 Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,750 7,749 7,456 6,539 6,403 Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,893 7,901 7,613 6,699 6,630 Selected Period End Balances Total assets $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 $ 1,322,913 $ 1,300,629 $ 1,301,291 Securities available-for-sale 204,258 199,051 196,047 160,349 150,969 Total loans 1,126,565 1,114,999 1,045,789 1,051,354 1,034,923 Total deposits 1,134,635 1,130,311 1,065,216 1,112,644 1,120,382 Total liabilities 1,264,455 1,300,810 1,179,468 1,190,106 1,193,331 Total shareholders' equity 151,760 145,459 143,445 110,523 107,960 Tangible shareholders' equity (1) 141,926 135,570 133,501 100,524 97,906 Performance and Capital Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11 % 0.95 % 1.23 % 1.00 % 0.29 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.69 8.95 11.97 11.64 3.40 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (2) 3.73 3.97 3.99 4.03 4.00 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest

income plus noninterest income) 68.68 69.73 69.99 67.67 68.61 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.72 10.06 10.84 8.50 8.30 Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.09 9.44 10.17 7.79 7.58 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.82 11.75 12.11 9.47 9.10 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.82 11.75 12.11 9.47 9.10 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.00 13.99 14.44 11.87 11.55 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 10.21 10.31 10.60 8.15 7.92 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.10 % 0.07 % (0.26 )% 0.29 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.30 0.89 0.85 1.00 1.13 Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 1.64 1.15 1.08 1.23 1.36 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

period-end loans 1.03 1.07 1.10 1.09 1.13 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

nonperforming loans 62.70 92.36 101.67 88.67 83.38 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

nonperforming loans, excluding allowance

allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 57.71 84.72 92.93 80.36 75.68

(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 35% tax rate for the 2017 time period and 21% tax rate for 2018 time periods.



GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this earnings release are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, and the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe financial analysts and others frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy. We calculate: (i) tangible shareholders' equity as total shareholders' equity less core deposit intangibles and goodwill; (ii) tangible book value per share as tangible shareholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding; and (iii) tangible assets as total assets, less core deposit intangibles and goodwill.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 151,760 $ 145,459 $ 143,445 $ 110,523 $ 107,960 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Core deposit intangibles 447 502 557 612 667 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 141,926 $ 135,570 $ 133,501 $ 100,524 $ 97,906 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,750 7,749 7,749 6,585 6,435 Tangible book value per share $ 18.31 $ 17.50 $ 17.23 $ 15.27 $ 15.21 Total assets $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 $ 1,322,913 $ 1,300,629 $ 1,301,291 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Core deposit intangibles 447 502 557 612 667 Tangible assets $ 1,406,381 $ 1,436,380 $ 1,312,969 $ 1,290,630 $ 1,291,237 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.09 % 9.44 % 10.17 % 7.79 % 7.58 %

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,296 $ 77,837 $ 63,661 Securities available-for-sale 204,258 199,051 150,969 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,325 8,325 8,303 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 5,595 9,392 4,548 Loans: Originated loans 1,041,898 1,022,119 920,895 Acquired loans 84,667 92,880 114,028 Total loans 1,126,565 1,114,999 1,034,923 Less: Allowance for loan losses (11,566 ) (11,890 ) (11,713 ) Net loans 1,114,999 1,103,109 1,023,210 Premises and equipment, net 13,242 13,506 13,435 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 447 502 667 Bank-owned life insurance 11,866 11,785 11,542 Income tax benefit 2,467 3,201 3,102 Other assets 12,333 10,174 12,467 Total assets $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 $ 1,301,291 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 309,384 $ 380,369 $ 324,923 Interest-bearing demand deposits 52,804 50,226 62,644 Money market and savings deposits 287,575 238,351 289,363 Time deposits 484,872 461,365 443,452 Total deposits 1,134,635 1,130,311 1,120,382 Borrowings 99,574 146,483 47,833 Subordinated notes 14,891 14,882 14,844 Other liabilities 15,355 9,134 10,272 Total liabilities 1,264,455 1,300,810 1,193,331 Shareholders' equity Common stock: Authorized - 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 7,750,216 shares at 12/31/18, 7,749,216 shares

at 9/30/2018, and 6,435,461 shares at 12/31/2017 90,621 90,411 59,511 Retained earnings 62,891 59,173 49,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,752 ) (4,125 ) (783 ) Total shareholders' equity 151,760 145,459 107,960 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,416,215

$ 1,446,269 $ 1,301,291

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income Originated loans, including fees $ 13,412 $ 12,653 $ 10,547 $ 49,076 $ 39,812 Acquired loans, including fees 2,013 2,454 2,790 9,186 12,231 Securities: Taxable 882 816 508 2,939 1,746 Tax-exempt 476 450 314 1,657 955 Federal funds sold and other 258 256 215 966 863 Total interest income 17,041 16,629 14,374 63,824

55,607 Interest Expense Deposits 3,588 2,802 1,935 11,055 6,267 Borrowed funds 384 502 183 1,330 797 Subordinated notes 256 256 255 1,015 1,014 Total interest expense 4,228 3,560 2,373 13,400 8,078 Net interest income 12,813 13,069 12,001 50,424 47,529 Provision expense (benefit) for loan losses (51 ) 619 956 412 1,416 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 12,864 12,450 11,045 50,012 46,113 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 641 655 638 2,556 2,543 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (71 ) — 32 (71 ) 208 Mortgage banking activities 936 754 438 2,330 1,698 Net gain on sale of commercial loans — — — 11 146 Other charges and fees 801 515 289 2,229 1,907 Total noninterest income 2,307 1,924 1,397 7,055 6,502 Noninterest expense Salary and employee benefits 6,768 6,888 5,552 25,781 21,555 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,132 1,173 1,078 4,425 4,208 Professional service fees 441 494 631 1,672 2,314 Marketing expense 336 264 162 1,033 930 Printing and supplies expense 98 127 106 441 477 Data processing expense 634 565 528 2,146 1,912 Other expense 975 943 1,135 4,180 4,655 Total noninterest expense 10,384 10,454 9,192 39,678 36,051 Income before income taxes 4,787 3,920 3,250 17,389 16,564 Income tax provision 836 665 2,317 3,003 6,723 Net income $ 3,951 $ 3,255 $ 933 $ 14,386 $ 9,841 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.15 $ 1.95 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.14 $ 1.91 $ 1.49 Average common shares outstanding - basic 7,750 7,749 6,403 7,377 6,388 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 7,893 7,901 6,630 7,524 6,610









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

For the three months ended,

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average Rate

(2) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average Rate

(2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,131,705 $ 15,425 5.41 % $ 1,075,642 $ 15,107 5.57 % $ 1,010,230 $ 13,337 5.24 % Investment securities (4): Taxable 133,817 882 2.61 134,619 817 2.41 98,045 508 2.06 Tax-exempt 71,025 476 3.13 67,599 449 3.13 50,568 314 3.64 Interest earning cash balances 27,107 164 2.39 28,685 157 2.17 36,953 125 1.34 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,325 94 4.48 8,303 99 4.73 8,303 90 4.30 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,371,979 $ 17,041 4.95 % $ 1,314,848 $ 16,629 5.04 % $ 1,204,099 $ 14,374 4.79 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 23,459 22,358 17,885 Premises and equipment 13,376 13,465 13,620 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 476 533 700 Bank-owned life insurance 11,813 11,732 11,489 Allowance for loan losses (11,880 ) (11,591 ) (11,577 ) Other non-earning assets 8,665 7,414 13,668 Total assets $ 1,427,275 $ 1,368,146 $ 1,259,271 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 53,009 $ 47 0.35 % $ 60,022 $ 52 0.34 % $ 61,818 $ 50 0.32 % Money market and savings deposits 259,160 759 1.16 249,595 625 0.99 244,792 421 0.68 Time deposits 542,047 2,782 2.04 463,373 2,125 1.82 441,090 1,464 1.32 Borrowings 66,491 384 2.29 95,371 502 2.09 56,550 183 1.28 Subordinated notes 14,888 256 6.82 14,874 256 6.83 14,835 255 6.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 935,595 $ 4,228 1.79 % $ 883,235 $ 3,560 1.60 % $ 819,085 $ 2,373 1.15 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 331,867 329,459 321,426 Other liabilities 11,905 9,956 10,003 Shareholders' equity 147,908 145,496 108,757 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,427,275 $ 1,368,146 $ 1,259,271 Net interest income $ 12,813 $ 13,069 $ 12,001 Interest spread 3.16 % 3.44 % 3.64 % Net interest margin (5) 3.71 3.94 3.95 Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.03 0.05 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.73 3.97 4.00





(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. (2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $83 thousand, $84 thousand and $150 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 periods and 35% for the 2017 period. (3) Includes nonaccrual loans. (4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





For the year ended, December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average Rate

(2)

Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average Rate

(2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,072,794 $ 58,262 5.43 % $ 973,013 $ 52,043 5.35 % Investment securities (4): Taxable 121,505 2,939 2.42 84,899 1,746 2.06 Tax-exempt 63,205 1,657 3.13 38,935 955 3.57 Interest earning cash balances 27,182 546 2.01 43,540 507 1.16 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,308 420 5.06 8,163 356 4.36 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,292,994 $ 63,824 4.96 % $ 1,148,550 $ 55,607 4.88 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,556 18,590 Premises and equipment 13,207 14,576 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 560 789 Company-owned life insurance 11,692 11,365 Allowance for loan losses (11,691 ) (11,466 ) Other non-earning assets 9,014 12,164 Total assets $ 1,345,719 $ 1,203,955 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 60,203 $ 198 0.33 % $ 59,274 $ 169 0.29 % Money market and savings deposits 264,656 2,609 0.99 259,449 1,605 0.62 Time deposits 477,164 8,248 1.73 373,762 4,493 1.20 Borrowings 66,926 1,330 1.99 80,283 797 0.99 Subordinated notes 14,866 1,015 6.83 14,813 1,014 6.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 883,815 $ 13,400 1.52 % $ 787,581 $ 8,078 1.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 316,764 301,971 Other liabilities 10,436 10,297 Shareholders' equity 134,704 104,106 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,345,719 $ 1,203,955 Net interest income $ 50,424 $ 47,529 Interest spread 3.44 % 3.85 % Net interest margin (5) 3.90 4.14 Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.04 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.92 4.18





(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. (2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $319 thousand and $434 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the 2018 period and 35% for the 2017 period. (3) Includes nonaccrual loans. (4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Loan Composition

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial real estate Non-owner occupied $ 367,671 $ 362,450 $ 361,341 $ 360,014 $ 343,420 Owner-occupied 194,422 190,131 172,615 172,608 168,342 Total commercial real estate 562,093 552,581 533,956 532,622 511,762 Commercial and industrial 383,455 397,060 363,239 371,464 377,686 Residential real estate 180,018 164,356 147,763 146,436 144,439 Consumer 999 1,002 831 832 1,036 Total loans $ 1,126,565 $

1,114,999 $ 1,045,789 $ 1,051,354 $ 1,034,923

Impaired Assets

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 5,927 $ 4,559 $ 2,557 $ 1,946 $ 2,257 Commercial and industrial 9,605 5,763 5,983 8,192 9,024 Residential real estate 2,915 2,546 2,737 2,838 2,767 Consumer — 5 — — — Total nonperforming loans 18,447 12,873 11,277 12,976 14,048 Other real estate owned — — — — 652 Total nonperforming assets 18,447 12,873 11,277 12,976 14,700 Performing troubled debt restructurings Commercial real estate — 1,511 1,517 1,525 — Commercial and industrial 568 574 578 582 961 Residential real estate 363 365 364 258 261 Total performing troubled debt restructurings 931 2,450 2,459 2,365 1,222 Total impaired assets $ 19,378 $ 15,323 $ 13,736 $ 15,341 $ 15,922 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 243 $ 354 $ 259 $ 263 $ 440

Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186



