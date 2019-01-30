Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Biomarker and Clinical Data on Lead Development Programs CPI-444 and CPI-006 at Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will present updated data from its lead development programs, CPI-444 and CPI-006, at the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference, which is taking place February 6-8, 2019, in New York. Immuno-Oncology 360˚ convenes stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on data-driven advances in immuno-oncology to fight a wide range of cancers.



/EIN News/ -- Stephen Willingham, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Corvus Pharmaceuticals, will provide an update on CPI-444 and CPI-006, which both target the adenosine pathway, during his presentation titled “Blockade of the Adenosine Pathway: Preclinical, Translational and Clinical Studies with CPI-444, an A2A Receptor Antagonist for Cancer Treatment,” which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Willingham will present during the “Discovery and Preclinical Science Plenary” session, which is focused on tumor microenvironment changing technologies, pegylated cytokines and additional discovery and preclinical data.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidate, CPI-444, a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of CPI-444 both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech’s atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of CPI-444 and atezolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating a second product candidate, CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .



