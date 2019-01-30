Unified Office Launches Total Connect Now Virtual Communications Console (SM) (TCNVCC) to Boost Dental Practice Productivity and Revenue Gains While Improving the Patient Experience





Click and Drag to See Full Patient Records; Easily and Reliably Process Calls from Desktop, Laptop or Tablet in Any Part of the Office or Virtually any Location

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Unified Office, Inc , a leading managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that they areextending their award-winning Total Connect Now Dental Management Suite SM (TCNDMSSM) service offering to include a new Virtual Communications ConsoleSM (TCNVCCSM), an operator console that integrates with leading Dental Practice Management SoftwareSolutions. Based on Total Connect NowSM (TCNSM), Unified Office’s industry leading, highly reliable voice, analytics, and IoT platform, TCNVCCSM brings customer service, voice quality, scheduling, portability, call flow management, affordability, and worker productivity to a whole new level.

“We developed TCNVCCSM so that dentists never miss a patient opportunity by never missing a call,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. “The Internet has completely changed how we consume information and purchase goods and services today. We expect that products and services will be delivered in real-time and all from a one-stop-shop. In this environment putting someone on hold, or even worse, putting them through to voicemail can result in missing a new or existing patient appointment which can result in lost revenue opportunities and potential reputational harm. TCNVCCSM also provides the dental practice with increased flexibility, allowing them to make and answer calls from any location on any device."

TCNVCCSM offers the following features. TCNVCC SM :

is a very powerful tool that replaces large receptionist phone consoles that typically come with most phone systems; the traditional side cars and buttons for extensions are replaced with a much simpler, more intuitive, drag and drop interface.

integrates with the leading dental practice management software solutions, such as Dentrix, Opendental and Eaglesoft,to incorporate detailed patient information including insurance coverage, appointments, procedures, billing information and more right into the screen.

enables true location independence, enabling an attendant to manage multiple office locations from a single location, eliminating the need for admins at each practice office.

provides visibility into who is on hold, how long they’ve been hold for and other important patient information, which most PBX systems don’t offer; when a patient’s call is transferred or taken off hold all of this patient information remains with the call.

Unified Office enables dental practices to easily create and modify their own unique workflow choreography and to create their own virtual office communications environment, in addition to providing them with performance analytics and automated appointment confirmation and scheduling. Dental practices realize cost savings experienced over other options from eliminating the need for costly legacy T1 lines and/or MPLS circuits.

All of this is delivered to them in the form of a managed service where Unified Office takes responsibility for all of our customers’ services 24x7. Dental office staff can now easily forward calls to different locations at different times of the day in order to keep up with their mobile workforce that frequently moves between multiple offices or even within the same office. TCNVCCSM provides an easy to use centralized administration solution for their communications systems across all of their offices that can be accessed by the device of their choice no matter whey happen to be.

Total Connect Now ℠ is an easy to use managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business. Unified Office provides an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time, along with on-demand and scheduled reporting, and real-time analytics for any single or multilocation business. All of this can be viewed, configured and accessed remotely via the Unified Office fully integrated TCNSMOperational Management Suite™ (TCNOMS™) web-enabled portal on any device.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect Now℠ service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s patented, adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol™(HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™and IoT service platform provide a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com .





Contact: Cathy Clarke CNC Associates Ph.: 508-833-8533 Email: cathy@cncassocs.com

