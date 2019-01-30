Global X-Band Radar Market 2017-2026 by Type (SBX, Mobile), Components, (Communication System & Command and Control System), Arrays (PESA, AESA), & Applications (Government, Commercial, Defense)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Band Radar - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global X-Band Radar market accounted for $4.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Increasing security concerns, growing use of the X-band radar in defense and increase in use of radar systems for digital signal processing are factors favouring the market growth. However, high cost incurred in system development and strict government regulations are hampering the market growth.



X-band radars are used in variety of operations such as air-traffic control at airports and long range surveillance and alarming systems for defence applications. X-band radars are great for studying cloud expansion since they can detect light precipitation such as snow and even tiny water particles. Generally airplanes are equipped with X-band radars so as to be able to pick up turbulence and other weather phenomena. They are operating at a frequency of 8-12 GHz and on a wavelength of 2.5-4 cm, these radars are more sensitive and can identify even the smallest of particles.



Based on type, mobile X-band radar segment is expected to grow at a considerable market share due to wide range of applications and enhanced usage in air traffic control, early weather warning, perimeter surveillance and airborne surveillance. Mobile x-band radar is generally deployed in the coastal areas and in aircrafts whereas sea-based x-band radar is mounted on a floating tower attached in the sea.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth owing to need to counter increasing terrorist activities and the various military equipment modernization programs are fuelling the market growth in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX)

5.3 Mobile X-Band Radar



6 Global X-Band Radar Market, By System Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication System

6.3 Command and Control System



7 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Array

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

7.3 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)



8 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government

8.2.1 Border Security

8.2.2 Homeland Security

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Airspace Surveillance

8.3.2 Weather Detection

8.3.3 Perimeter Security

8.3.4 Facility Surveillance

8.4 Defense

8.4.1 Land-based

8.4.2 Airborne

8.4.3 Naval



9 Global X-Band Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



The Raytheon Company

Japan Radio Company Limited

Selex Es S.P.A

Reutech Radar Systems (PTY) Ltd.

Terma A/S

Thales Raytheon Systems Company LLC

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Furuno Electric Company Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Detect, Inc.

Prosensing Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxlvgc/global_xband?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Radar Systems



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.