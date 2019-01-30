Renewable Energy and Power Wins LED Retrofit Contract From Major Industrial Machine Products Supplier

/EIN News/ -- Improved safety, higher productivity factors in customer decision, in addition to energy cost savings



Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (REAP) (OTC: RBNW), an LED lighting solutions company, today announced a new contract with a major industrial machine products supplier in Southern California to retrofit their 6,000+ square foot machining facility with 54 state-of-the-art LED Low Bay Lights.

In addition to the direct savings from lower energy costs, the customer anticipates the superior lighting of LEDs will increase safety for their employees while improving the speed and quality of machining.

An additional benefit attractive to every business is the reduced fatigue for those working under LED lighting as opposed to standard fluorescent.

Fluorescent lighting has a 120 cycle per second change in illumination, too fast to see but enough to trigger headaches and fatigue. LED lighting eliminates this problem.

A study entitled “Effects of Four Workplace Lighting Technologies on Perception, Cognition, and Affective State1” found that “LED supports positive mood, extended wakefulness and speeded performance,” the findings including:

● 8.3% improvement in visual and cognitive tasks

● Faster reaction times

● Reduced fatigue

● Increased vigor/activity

● Lower rates of depression

“We’re including such information in our sales presentations to demonstrate that the benefits of LED go far beyond lower energy costs,” noted CEO Donald MacIntyre. “LED lighting is more natural and simply creates better working conditions.”

