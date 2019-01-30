Global Blood Testing Research Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Blood Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



The increasing incidences of chronic health diseases and improving research & development activities in diseases and cure are some of the driving factors in the market. However, the high costs of automated blood testing, unavailability of the skilled professionals in the industry and unawareness of the test among people are hampering the market. Emerging economies like Asia Pacific is providing great growth opportunities due to its unmet needs.



Blood testing is a laboratory analysis and assessment technique performed on the blood samples that are collected from patient's using medical equipments such as needle or finger prick to understand the health condition of the patient. These tests help the clinician in understanding the function of organs, finding out the main cause for the deteriorating health conditions and also in verifying how well some medical performing are enabling the health conditions. These tests are very common and even the regular check-up might require one, because of which the market for blood culture test is growing. Blood testing technologies are affordable, precise & effective and are high in demand by the consumers.



By Test type, thyroid stimulating hormone testing is a type of blood test that measures the amount of TSH in the blood. The market for thyroid stimulating hormone testing is increasing due to the rising health consciousness among people. TSH is produced by the pituitary gland, which is located at the base of your brain. It's responsible for regulating the amount of hormones released by the thyroid. The thyroid is small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. It's an important gland that creates three primary hormones triiodothyronine (T3), thyroxine (T4), calcitonin. The TSH tests should be performed when there are symptoms like losing/gaining weight, anxiety, tiredness, constipation, bulging eyes, hair loss and irregular menstrual periods. In order to understand the reason for the cause of the thyroid problem there are other tests carried out such as T4 thyroid hormone tests and T3 thyroid hormone tests etc.



With respect to geography, Asia Pacific is expected to record a greater growth rate, as there are due to the prevalence of many chronic diseases from the region. In addition the unmet diagnosing needs and requirements in the industry from this region are driving the market. This region is also set to give ample opportunities due to the rising health concerns among the people in the area and increasing spending power of the people.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Blood Testing Market, By Disease

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heart Attack

5.3 Coronary Heart Disease

5.4 Anemia

5.5 Hypokalemia

5.6 Infection

5.7 Kidney Disorders

5.8 Leukemia

5.9 Other Diseases



6 Global Blood Testing Market, By Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated Blood Culture Testing

6.2.1 Blood Culture Instruments

6.2.2 Automated Blood Culture System

6.2.3 Other Automated Blood Culture Testings

6.3 Manual Blood Culture Testing

6.4 Other Methods



7 Global Blood Testing Market, By Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vitamin D Testing

7.3 Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Testing

7.4 Serum Nicotine/Cotinine Testing

7.5 Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing

7.6 Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT) Testing

7.7 High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (Hs-CRP) Testing

7.8 Glucose Testing

7.9 Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) Testing

7.10 Creatinine Testing

7.11 Cortisol Testing

7.12 Testosterone Testing

7.13 Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST) Testing

7.14 Direct Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Testing

7.15 A1C Testing

7.16 Lipid Panel Testing

7.17 Complete Blood Count (CBC)

7.17.1 Red Blood Cells

7.17.2 White Blood Cells

7.17.3 Platerlets

7.17.4 Hemoglobin

7.17.5 Hematocrit

7.18 Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP)

7.19 Electrolyte Test

7.20 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate

7.21 Other Test Types



8 Global Blood Testing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinic

8.3 Diagnostic Center

8.4 Hospital

8.5 Research Labs

8.6 Point of Care (POC) Testing

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Blood Testing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International

Trividia Health

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Cardinal Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Danaher

Trinity Biotech

Cepheid

Roche Diagnostics

Gen-Probe, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biomerica, Inc

Nipro Diagnostics/Trividia Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwj6fc/global_blood?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Blood Banking



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.