Global Galley Equipment Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

Global Galley Equipment market accounted for $5.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors favouring the growth of the market are increasing demand for light weight galley equipment, rising adoption of advanced light-weight galley equipment and increasing demand for comfort and convenience in various ships and aircrafts. However, increasing popularity of low-cost carriers for various commercial, personal purposes and delay in shipment deliveries as part of new programs has hindered the growth of galley equipment market.



The galley is the on-board kitchen on a water-borne or air-borne vessel, used for cooking food and storage of various food materials. It can also refer to a land-based kitchen on a naval base, or from a kitchen design point of view to a straight design of the kitchen layout.



Based on fit, custom fit segment holds the largest market share due to the growing demand for galley customization as per customer preference. Depending upon the application, marine segment witnessed considerable market growth which is primarily driven by increasing number of marine shipments across the globe and also increasing government spending on development of naval forces.



By geography, Asia Pacific holds significant market share due to increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries and increasing marine fleet in this region. This growth can also be attributed to the increase in government spending in developing naval forces, increasing disposable of the population in emerging countries, such as India and China.



5 Global Galley Equipment Market, By Fit

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Custom Fit

5.3 Line Fit

5.4 Retro Fit



6 Global Galley Equipment Market, By Insert Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ship Galleys

6.2.1 Non Electric Insert

6.2.1.1 Trash Compactor

6.2.1.2 Hoods and Canopies

6.2.1.3 Related Stainless Steel Furniture

6.2.1.4 Buffet and Bar Counters

6.2.2 Electric Insert

6.2.2.1 Food Processing Equipment

6.2.2.2 Washware Machineries

6.2.2.3 Stainless Steel Panel System

6.2.2.4 Refrigeration System

6.2.2.5 Cooking Equipment

6.3 Aircraft Galleys

6.3.1 Electric Insert

6.3.1.1 Coffee Maker

6.3.1.2 Bun Warmer

6.3.1.3 Dishwasher

6.3.1.4 Beverage Chiller

6.3.1.5 Water Boiler

6.3.1.6 Air Chiller

6.3.1.7 Beverage Maker

6.3.2 Non Electric Insert

6.3.2.1 Inbuilt Bar

6.3.2.2 Serving Pot

6.3.2.3 Rack/Tray

6.3.2.4 Trolley



7 Global Galley Equipment Market, By Ship Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Amphibious Ships

7.3 Recreational Boats

7.4 Surface Ships

7.5 Passenger Vessels

7.6 Bulk Carriers

7.7 Amphibious Ships



8 Global Galley Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marine

8.2.1 Commercial

8.2.2 Defense

8.3 Aviation

8.3.1 Twin-Aisle

8.3.2 Business General Aviation

8.3.3 Single-Aisle

8.3.4 Very Large Aircraft

8.4 Other Applications



9 Global Galley Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Aerolux Limited

11.2 Aluminox S.A.

11.3 Zodiac Aerospace

11.4 B/E Aerospace Inc

11.5 Bucher Group

11.6 Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

11.7 Jamco Corporation

11.8 Air Cabin Engineering Inc.

11.9 Jeitek

11.10 Loipart AB

11.11 Kang Li Far East PTE Ltd.

11.12 Diethelm Keller Aviation PTE Ltd.

11.13 Meili Marine USA

11.14 ALMACO Group

11.15 AIM Altitude

11.16 Hamilton Sundstrand Corp

11.17 Turkish Cabin Interior

11.18 Korita Aviation



