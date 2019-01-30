Mitel Appoints Lou McElwain Senior Vice President of Americas Unified Communications Sales

Technology industry veteran primed to accelerate customers’ digital transformation through improved communications and collaboration

/EIN News/ -- A technology industry veteran, McElwain brings a unique set of skills having led sales and marketing teams with several large technology manufacturers and within a large value-added reseller. While serving in various leadership positions at IBM, Cisco and most recently Presidio, he built and led sales teams in multiple countries, secured global, marquee accounts and consistently contributed to driving industry-leading revenue growth.

McElwain is based in New York City and reports to Todd Abbott, Mitel’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Services.

“Right now, a fundamental change is underway for our customers and channel partners. Regardless of their size or industry, businesses everywhere are seeking to increase productivity through digital transformation,” said Todd Abbott, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Services, Mitel. “Lou understands how to help companies take advantage of major technology evolutions and inflection points. He also brings a unique perspective to our VAR channel business having led a channel business and developed channel-centric sales go-to-market strategies for large technology manufacturers. We look forward to having him on the team as we continue to expand our channel strategies and deliver seamless communications and collaboration solutions for our customers.”

“At its essence, digital transformation is about becoming more effective and efficient. As customers move through that process for communications and collaboration, they seek the flexibility of cloud with the control of an on-site solution,” said Lou McElwain, Senior Vice President, Americas Unified Communications Sales, Mitel. “The Mitel UC portfolio is purpose-built to provide customization and security for their current needs and offers them future-proof assurance, so they can bring in cloud or next-generation applications at their own pace.”

Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

Recently, Mitel introduced new releases for every major UC platform and applications suite. Find out more .

. Mitel ranks among the top three brands for business communications in North America and is the leading supplier in Western Europe (source: MZA).

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





