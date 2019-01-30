Neos Therapeutics Announces Appointment of James Robinson to Board of Directors

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms, today announced the appointment of James (Jim) Robinson to its board of directors. Mr. Robinson currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes plc.



“We are delighted to welcome Jim to the board of directors. Jim’s strong commercial background will be instrumental as we accelerate our path to profitability with our new strategic plan to support the continued growth of our ADHD business,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Neos Therapeutics.

Mr. Robinson currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes, where he leads the commercial, operations, business development, and human resources functions. Prior to joining Alkermes, he joined Astellas in 2005 as vice president of health systems, rising to President of Astellas Americas Operations in 2016. Prior to joining Astellas, he served as an executive at the former Schering-Plough Corporation, which was acquired by Merck & Company in 2009. Mr. Robinson is a member of The Commercial Club of Chicago and serves on the BioScience Council for ChicagoNEXT. He is a founding member of MATTER and is also on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Botanic Garden. Mr. Robinson received his Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the board of directors of Neos. The company recently unveiled a new optimized salesforce structure and territory realignment, and I look forward to contributing to the execution of this commercial growth strategy as well as to the overall growth of the company,” said Jim Robinson.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER™ (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products using the Company’s extended-release technology platform. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.