Infinera Expands Portfolio of Metro Packet-Optical Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks , today announced the expansion of its portfolio of metro packet-optical solutions with the introduction of the Infinera 7100 PSX-3S platform. The compact, high-density 1 rack unit (1RU) 7100 PSX-3S platform enables cost-effective access and aggregation of diverse metro traffic types, including high-speed Ethernet and 10 gigabits per second (Gb/s) and 100 Gb/s wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM).



/EIN News/ -- Driven by growth in metro networks, network operators continue to demand simple yet feature-rich solutions that enable them to maximize revenue while lowering costs. The 7100 PSX-3S platform is purpose built to reduce operational expenses while enabling efficient delivery of a wide range of metro-based Carrier Ethernet services, including Business Ethernet, cloud connect, fixed broadband aggregation and 3G/4G mobile backhaul.

As part of the 7100 Series of packet-optical transport platforms, the 7100 PSX-3S leverages packet switching software capabilities deployed in leading Tier 1 carrier networks. The compact 7100 PSX-3S can be deployed as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated offering with the 7100 and mTera metro transport platforms, with end-to-end management and software-defined networking control enabled by the Infinera Transcend Software Suite.

The new 7100 PSX-3S solution:

Minimizes footprint with 376 Gb/s of packet switching capacity in a compact 1RU platform with 250-millimeter depth



“Traffic growth at the network edge continues to drive demand for more efficient and flexible metro transport solutions,” said Uwe Fischer, Senior Vice President, System Solutions Business Group, Infinera. “The 7100 PSX-3S is the latest addition to our comprehensive portfolio that spans the edge to the core of the metro network.”

Currently in customer trials, the 7100 PSX-3S is available for commercial deployment.

About Infinera

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate optical network operations. Infinera’s end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

