H2O Innovation Announces the Release of its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") announces that it will release its financial results for the 2019 second quarter on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on that same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend the conference call during which the 2019 second quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation's website.

Time and date: Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Dial in number: 1 (877) 223-4471 or 1 (647) 788-4922

Subscription by Insiders

On November 30, 2018, in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Hays Utility South Corporation, the Corporation completed a bought-deal private placement and issued a total of 15,745,775 Common Shares at a price of $0.83 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $13,068,994. Existing insiders of the Corporation subscribed for an aggregate of 3,451,260 Common Shares (with an aggregate purchase price of $2,864,545.80).

About H 2 O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and services, including digital control and monitoring solutions as well as after sale customer services; ii) specialty products, which include a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

