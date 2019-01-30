Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of First Quarter Results

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 to discuss the results for the period ended December 31, 2018, which will be released prior to the call on February 6, 2019.



Interested participants from the financial & media community should call 613-714-5458 or 1-800-347-6311 at approximately 9:55 a.m. The conference ID is 3807213.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 3807213.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com , or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600



