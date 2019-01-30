BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $108 million or $1.50 Per Share

Record Annual Earnings of $446 million or $6.63 Per Share

CEO Commentary

Steven G. Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer, stated, “Another strong quarter was the capstone on a record year for BOK Financial. This quarter, and all throughout the year, we saw growth in net interest margin and net interest income, combined with strong, broad-based, loan growth. This year’s outstanding loan production, led by our specialty lines of business like Energy, Healthcare and Commercial Real Estate, fueled the largest annual revenues in the history of the company. While we benefited from a healthy economy and stable credit environment in 2018, the key driver for our expanding earnings leverage was our success at maintaining expense discipline throughout the year. I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and dedication of every single one of our employees.”



Bradshaw continued, “2018 also brought the largest acquisition in company history, CoBiz Financial. Integration is well underway, and we are already capitalizing on our opportunities in Colorado and Arizona - two important growth markets. I am excited for what CoBiz adds to our organization, and I am as confident in our business prospects today as I have been in years. Though there are some market headwinds that many will point to as potential roadblocks for the financial industry, I have full faith in our diversified approach to driving shareholder value. We believe we are well-positioned to continue to grow revenues and energize earnings growth in 2019.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net income was $108.5 million or $1.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $117.3 million and $1.79 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter included a 15 cent per share reduction as a result of CoBiz closing and integrations costs. The third quarter included an 18 cent per share addition from a client asset management fee. The Company also issued 7.2 million shares in the fourth quarter to fund the CoBiz Financial acquisition.

Net interest revenue totaled $285.7 million, up $44.8 million. CoBiz added $43.1 million. Net interest margin increased to 3.40 percent from 3.21 percent.

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $160.1 million, a decrease of $6.1 million or 4 percent.

Operating expense increased $32.0 million or 13 percent to $284.6 million, including $14.5 million of closing and integration costs. CoBiz added $29.7 million of operating costs.

A $9.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $209 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 1.12 percent of outstanding loans, excluding acquired loans.

Period-end loans increased $3.3 billion. Excluding $2.9 billion of acquired loans, period-end loans increased $393 million or 2 percent.

The Company repurchased 525,000 shares at an average price of $85.82 per share.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Segment Highlights

Commercial Banking

Contributed $84.6 million to net income, consistent with the prior quarter. Increased net interest revenue was offset by increased net charge-offs.

Net interest revenue was $148 million, an increase of $3.2 million.

Average loans increased $307 million or 2 percent.

Consumer Banking

Contributed $2.7 million to net income, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the third quarter. Interest rate volatility affected the effectiveness of our mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy.

Net interest revenue increased $2.3 million or 6 percent.

Fees and commissions revenue decreased $1.2 million or 3 percent while operating expenses decreased $1.9 million or 4 percent.

Wealth Management

Contributed $17.5 million to net income, a decrease of $11.6 million compared to the prior quarter. The third quarter included a $15.4 million fee earned on the sale of client assets.

Net interest revenue remained consistent compared to the prior quarter at $29.3 million.

Average loans grew $9.0 million or 1 percent.

Assets under management or administration were $76.3 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $77.6 billion at September 30, 2018. Fiduciary assets totaled $44.8 billion at December 31, 2018 and $45.6 billion at September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $285.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a $44.8 million increase over the third quarter of 2018. The CoBiz acquisition added $43.1 million to net interest revenue, including $6.4 million of net purchase accounting discount accretion.

Net interest margin was 3.40 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 19 basis points over the third quarter of 2018. The yield on average earning assets was 4.33 percent, a 29 basis point increase. The yield on the loan portfolio was 5.09 percent, up 29 basis points including 12 basis points from net purchase accounting discount accretion. The remaining increase is due primarily to an increase in short-term market interest rates related to the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate increase in September. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 14 basis points to 2.51 percent. The yield on the trading securities portfolio was up 12 basis points.

Funding costs were 1.42 percent, up 17 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points to 0.87 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was up 29 basis points to 2.33 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities increased to 49 basis points from 42 basis points in the third quarter of 2018.

Average earning assets increased $3.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily related to the CoBiz acquisition. Average loan balances were up $3.4 billion. Trading securities balances increased $167 million and interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents balances decreased $126 million. Available for sale securities increased $576 million. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $1.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018 and borrowed funds increased $608 million.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $160.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $6.1 million due largely to a $15.4 million fee earned on the sale of client assets in the third quarter. CoBiz added $8.5 million to fees and commissions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding these items, fees and commissions revenue was consistent with the prior quarter.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $1.6 million due primarily to customer risk management products.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.7 million. Rising interest rates combined with seasonal production reductions and increased market competition decreased mortgage production volume by $137 million. Mortgage gain on sale margins decreased 11 basis points.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $284.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $32.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. CoBiz closing and integration costs were $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The following discussion excludes the impact of these costs.

Personnel expense increased $11.5 million including $19.3 million due to the addition of CoBiz operations. Incentive compensation expense decreased $10.8 million mainly due to changes in vesting assumptions related to the Company's earnings per share growth relative to a defined peer group.

Non-personnel expense increased $6.8 million. The fourth quarter included $10.4 million related to CoBiz operations. Excluding this impact, non-personnel expense decreased $3.6 million or 3 percent. Data processing and communications expense decreased $4.1 million, primarily due to impairment of a software license in the third quarter. Insurance expense decreased $2.0 million due to the elimination of a large bank deposit insurance surcharge assessed by the FDIC. The fourth quarter included a $2.8 million contribution to the BOKF Foundation.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter is less than 16 percent, nearly 7 percentage points lower than usual. The 2017 tax returns were finalized in the fourth quarter. This resolved several uncertainties caused by last year's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Resolution of these uncertainties and other routine adjustments reduced tax expense for the quarter by $8.6 million. This is a single-quarter impact and the tax rate will revert to a 22-23 percent level.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $21.7 billion at December 31, 2018, up $3.3 billion over September 30, 2018. Excluding $2.9 billion of loans, net of fair value adjustments, added by the CoBiz acquisition, loans were up $393 million or 2 percent. Loan growth continued to be focused in commercial and commercial real estate. The fluctuation discussion following excludes acquired loans.

Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $230 million or 2 percent over September 30, 2018. Energy loan balances were up $275 million, consistent with our ongoing support and commitment to the oil and gas industry. Other commercial and industrial loans were up $125 million. Service sector loans increased $50 million and healthcare sector loans increased by $47 million. This growth was partially offset by a $182 million decrease in wholesale/retail sector loans and an $82 million decrease in manufacturing sector loans.

Commercial real estate loan balances continued to grow, up $122 million or 3 percent over September 30, 2018. Loans secured by office buildings increased $79 million and loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $40 million.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $25.3 billion at December 31, 2018, a $3.6 billion increase compared to September 30, 2018, including $3.3 billion related to CoBiz. Demand deposit balances increased $1.4 billion, interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $2.2 billion and time deposit balances increased by $38 million.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.92 percent at December 31, 2018. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.92 percent, total capital ratio was 12.50 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.96 percent at December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2018, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 13.37 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.90 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.82 percent at December 31, 2018 and 9.55 percent at September 30, 2018. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $267 million or 1.23 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2018, compared to $261 million or 1.42 percent at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $174 million or 0.81 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets (excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies) at December 31, 2018, compared to $170 million or 0.93 percent at September 30, 2018. The CoBiz acquisition added $18 million to nonperforming assets during the fourth quarter, net of fair value adjustments.

Nonaccruing loans were $163 million or 0.75 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2018. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $100 million or 0.73 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $22 million or 0.45 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing residential mortgage loans totaled $42 million or 1.86 percent of outstanding residential mortgage loans.

Excluding CoBiz, nonaccruing loans decreased $2.2 million from September 30, 2018. Wholesale/retail sector loans decreased $8.6 million, energy loans decreased $7.5 million and healthcare sector loans decreased $4.6 million. These decreases were partially offset by a $20 million increase in nonaccruing retail sector loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the fourth quarter totaled $44 million, offset by $31 million in payments received and $15 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $215 million at December 31, compared to $176 million at September 30. The increase was primarily due to the addition of $65 million of acquired potential problem loans. Potential problem loans from the legacy BOKF portfolio decreased $26 million.

Net charge-offs were $12.3 million or 0.23 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $9.0 million or 0.20 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs were 0.18 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were primarily related to a single wholesale/retail sector borrower and a single energy production borrower, both of which had previously been identified as impaired and appropriately reserved. Gross charge-offs were $14.5 million for the fourth quarter compared to $11.1 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Based on an evaluation of all credit factors, including overall loan portfolio growth, changes in nonaccruing and potential problem loans and net charge-offs, the company determined that a $9.0 million provision for credit losses was appropriate for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company recorded $4.0 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2018.

The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $209 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 134 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Excluding loans from the CoBiz acquisition, which are measured at acquisition-date fair value, the combined allowance for loan losses was 1.12 percent of outstanding loans and 146 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31. The allowance for loan losses was $207 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.8 million. At September 30, the combined allowance for credit losses was $213 million or 1.16 percent of outstanding loans and 146 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The allowance for loan losses was $211 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $2.0 million.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $8.9 billion at December 31, 2018, a $785 million increase compared to September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $5.8 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.0 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At December 31, 2018, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $95 million compared to a $217 million net unrealized loss at September 30, 2018.

Trading securities increased $344 million to $2.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the company providing continued liquidity to its core client base of mortgage originators. The company holds an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers, including banks, corporations, insurance companies, money managers, and others.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The net economic cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $11.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, including a $24.2 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, a $11.9 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $695 thousand of related net interest revenue largely driven by a 60 basis point drop in the primary mortgage interest rate in the last two months of the fourth quarter.

The fair value of mortgage servicing rights increased by $6.0 million during the third quarter of 2018. The fair value of securities and interest rate derivative contracts held as an economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights decreased by $7.2 million. Related net interest revenue was $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Commercial Banking

Net income for Commercial Banking was $84.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, consistent with the third quarter of 2018. Increased net interest revenue was offset by increased net charge-offs.



Average loan balances increased $307 million or 2 percent, largely due to increases in energy and commercial real estate loans. Average customer deposits were $8.4 billion, a decrease of $240 million or 3 percent, mostly due to the energy and real estate sectors. The fourth quarter of 2018 saw a shift in the deposit mix with demand deposit balances declining $330 million and interest-bearing transaction deposits increasing $95 million.

Both fees and commissions revenue and operating expenses were consistent with the third quarter of 2018. There has been continued success in leading syndicated loan transactions, which has led to a record year for syndication revenue.



Consumer Banking

Net income from Consumer Banking was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $5.6 million or 67 percent. The net economic cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $156 thousand for the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest revenue from Consumer Banking activities increased $2.3 million. Average loans increased $26 million or 2 percent over the third quarter of 2018. Average deposits decreased $38 million or 1 percent due to a seasonal reduction in mortgage escrow accounts related to annual property tax payments.

Revenues from mortgage banking activities decreased $1.6 million from the prior quarter due to rising interest rates, increased market competition and seasonal production decreases. Mortgage production volume declined 21 percent compared to the prior quarter. Operating expenses decreased $1.9 million as expenses are reduced to align with lower mortgage production.

Wealth Management

Net income for Wealth Management decreased $11.6 million to $17.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease included an after tax benefit of $11.5 million as a result of a fee earned on the sale of client assets in the third quarter. Excluding this fee, fiduciary and asset management fees produced relatively consistent results compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Average loans increased $9 million or 1 percent to $1.4 billion. Average deposits were stable at $5.5 billion. Assets under management or administration were $76.3 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $77.6 billion at September 30, 2018. Fiduciary assets totaled $44.8 billion at December 31, 2018 and $45.6 billion at September 30, 2018.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (symbol: BOKF). BOK Financial's holdings include BOKF, NA, CoBiz Bank, BOK Financial Securities, Inc. and The Milestone Group, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. and seven banking divisions: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Arkansas, Mobank, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and Colorado State Bank and Trust. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of December 31, 2018 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial, the financial services industry and the economy generally. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that BOK Financial's acquisitions, including its latest acquisition of CoBiz Financial, Inc., and other growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. There may also be difficulties and delays in integrating CoBiz Financial Inc.'s business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits including, but not limited to, business disruption and customer acceptance of BOK Financial Corporation's products and services. BOK Financial and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 741,749 $ 815,458 $ 602,510 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 401,675 430,789 1,714,544 Trading securities 1,956,923 1,613,400 462,676 Investment securities 355,187 374,039 461,793 Available for sale securities 8,857,120 8,072,014 8,321,578 Fair value option securities 283,235 452,150 755,054 Restricted equity securities 344,447 311,189 320,189 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 149,221 175,866 221,378 Loans: Commercial 13,636,078 11,576,101 10,733,975 Commercial real estate 4,764,813 3,804,675 3,479,987 Residential mortgage 2,230,033 1,971,742 1,973,686 Personal 1,025,806 996,941 965,776 Total loans 21,656,730 18,349,459 17,153,424 Allowance for loan losses (207,457 ) (210,569 ) (230,682 ) Loans, net of allowance 21,449,273 18,138,890 16,922,742 Premises and equipment, net 330,033 327,129 317,335 Receivables 204,960 277,738 178,800 Goodwill 1,049,263 447,430 447,430 Intangible assets, net 134,849 33,370 28,658 Mortgage servicing rights 259,254 284,673 252,867 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 17,487 24,515 28,437 Derivative contracts, net 320,929 349,481 220,502 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 381,608 323,628 316,498 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 336,400 421,313 340,077 Other assets 446,891 416,792 359,092 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,020,504 $ 33,289,864 $ 32,272,160 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 10,414,592 $ 9,063,623 $ 9,243,338 Interest-bearing transaction 12,206,576 9,990,219 10,250,393 Savings 529,215 502,601 469,158 Time 2,113,380 2,075,846 2,098,416 Total deposits 25,263,763 21,632,289 22,061,305 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,018,411 790,741 574,963 Other borrowings 6,124,390 6,025,483 5,134,897 Subordinated debentures 275,913 144,707 144,677 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 192,826 231,592 164,895 Due on unsettled securities purchases 156,370 414,283 338,745 Derivative contracts, net 362,306 252,387 171,963 Other liabilities 183,480 172,622 162,381 TOTAL LIABILITIES 33,577,459 29,664,104 28,753,826 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,504,694 3,777,394 3,531,541 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,585 ) (162,362 ) (36,174 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,432,109 3,615,032 3,495,367 Non-controlling interests 10,936 10,728 22,967 TOTAL EQUITY 4,443,045 3,625,760 3,518,334 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 38,020,504 $ 33,289,864 $ 32,272,160





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 563,132 $ 688,872 $ 1,673,387 $ 2,059,517 $ 1,976,395 Trading securities 1,929,601 1,762,794 1,482,302 933,404 560,321 Investment securities 364,737 379,566 399,088 441,207 462,869 Available for sale securities 8,704,963 8,129,214 8,163,142 8,236,938 8,435,916 Fair value option securities 277,575 469,398 487,192 626,251 792,647 Restricted equity securities 362,729 328,842 348,546 349,176 337,673 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 179,553 207,488 218,600 199,380 257,927 Loans: Commercial 13,587,344 11,484,200 11,189,899 10,871,569 10,751,235 Commercial real estate 4,747,784 3,774,470 3,660,166 3,491,335 3,485,583 Residential mortgage 2,222,063 1,956,089 1,915,015 1,937,198 1,976,860 Personal 1,022,140 989,026 986,162 961,379 967,329 Total loans 21,579,331 18,203,785 17,751,242 17,261,481 17,181,007 Allowance for loan losses (209,613 ) (214,160 ) (222,856 ) (228,996 ) (246,143 ) Total loans, net 21,369,718 17,989,625 17,528,386 17,032,485 16,934,864 Total earning assets 33,752,008 29,955,799 30,300,643 29,878,358 29,758,612 Cash and due from banks 731,700 578,905 571,333 564,585 576,737 Derivative contracts, net 299,319 294,126 318,375 278,694 292,961 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 379,893 322,038 319,507 317,334 315,034 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 799,548 768,785 618,240 998,803 821,275 Other assets 2,423,275 1,776,164 1,777,937 1,687,178 1,687,496 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817 $ 33,906,035 $ 33,724,952 $ 33,452,115 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 10,648,683 $ 9,325,002 $ 9,223,327 $ 9,151,272 $ 9,417,351 Interest-bearing transaction 11,773,651 10,010,031 10,189,354 10,344,469 10,142,744 Savings 526,275 503,821 503,671 480,110 466,496 Time 2,146,786 2,097,441 2,138,880 2,151,044 2,134,469 Total deposits 25,095,395 21,936,295 22,055,232 22,126,895 22,161,060 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,205,568 1,193,583 593,250 532,412 488,330 Other borrowings 6,361,141 5,765,440 6,497,020 6,326,967 6,209,903 Subordinated debentures 276,378 144,702 144,692 144,682 144,673 Derivative contracts, net 268,848 185,029 235,543 223,373 288,408 Due on unsettled securities purchases 493,887 544,263 527,804 558,898 332,155 Other liabilities 341,438 311,605 340,322 333,151 312,196 TOTAL LIABILITIES 34,042,655 30,080,917 30,393,863 30,246,378 29,936,725 Total equity 4,343,088 3,614,900 3,512,172 3,478,574 3,515,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817 $ 33,906,035 $ 33,724,952 $ 33,452,115





STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest revenue $ 365,592 $ 255,767 $ 1,228,426 $ 972,751 Interest expense 79,906 38,904 243,559 131,050 Net interest revenue 285,686 216,863 984,867 841,701 Provision for credit losses 9,000 (7,000 ) 8,000 (7,000 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 276,686 223,863 976,867 848,701 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 28,101 33,045 108,323 131,601 Transaction card revenue1 20,664 20,028 84,025 81,143 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 43,665 41,773 184,703 162,889 Deposit service charges and fees 29,393 27,679 112,153 112,079 Mortgage banking revenue 21,880 24,362 97,787 104,719 Other revenue 16,430 11,013 56,651 49,959 Total fees and commissions 160,133 157,900 643,642 642,390 Other gains (losses), net (8,331 ) 1,301 (2,731 ) 11,213 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,167 (3,045 ) (422 ) 779 Loss on fair value option securities, net (282 ) (4,238 ) (25,572 ) (2,733 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (24,233 ) 5,898 4,668 172 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (1,999 ) (488 ) (2,801 ) 4,428 Total other operating revenue 136,455 157,328 616,784 656,249 Other operating expense: Personnel 160,706 145,329 583,131 573,408 Business promotion 9,207 7,317 30,523 28,877 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 2,846 2,000 2,846 2,000 Professional fees and services 20,712 15,344 59,099 51,067 Net occupancy and equipment 27,780 22,403 97,981 86,477 Insurance 4,248 6,555 23,318 19,653 Data processing and communications1 27,575 28,903 114,796 108,125 Printing, postage and supplies 5,232 3,781 17,169 15,689 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 2,581 340 17,052 9,687 Amortization of intangible assets 5,331 1,430 9,620 6,779 Mortgage banking costs 11,518 14,331 46,298 52,856 Other expense 6,907 6,746 26,333 32,054 Total other operating expense 284,643 254,479 1,028,166 986,672 Net income before taxes 128,498 126,712 565,485 518,278 Federal and state income taxes 20,121 54,347 119,061 182,593 Net income 108,377 72,365 446,424 335,685 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (79 ) (127 ) 778 1,041 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 108,456 $ 72,492 $ 445,646 $ 334,644 Average shares outstanding: Basic 71,808,029 64,793,005 66,628,640 64,745,364 Diluted 71,833,334 64,843,179 66,662,273 64,806,284 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.11 $ 6.63 $ 5.11 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.11 $ 6.63 $ 5.11

1 Non-GAAP measure to net interchange charges for periods prior to 2018 between transaction card revenue and data processing and communications expense. This measure has no effect on net income or earnings per share.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Capital: Period-end shareholders' equity $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 $ 3,553,431 $ 3,495,029 $ 3,495,367 Risk weighted assets $ 30,742,095 $ 27,398,072 $ 27,004,559 $ 26,025,660 $ 25,733,711 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 10.92 % 12.07 % 11.92 % 12.06 % 12.05 % Tier 1 10.92 % 12.07 % 11.92 % 12.06 % 12.05 % Total capital 12.50 % 13.37 % 13.26 % 13.49 % 13.54 % Leverage ratio 8.96 % 9.90 % 9.57 % 9.40 % 9.31 % Tangible common equity ratio1 8.82 % 9.55 % 9.21 % 9.18 % 9.50 % Common stock: Book value per share $ 61.45 $ 55.25 $ 54.30 $ 53.39 $ 53.45 Tangible book value per share 45.03 47.90 46.95 46.10 46.17 Market value per share: High $ 98.29 $ 105.22 $ 106.65 $ 107.00 $ 93.97 Low $ 69.96 $ 92.40 $ 92.39 $ 89.82 $ 79.67 Cash dividends paid $ 35,977 $ 32,591 $ 29,340 $ 29,342 $ 29,328 Dividend payout ratio 33.17 % 27.79 % 25.65 % 27.80 % 40.46 % Shares outstanding, net 72,122,932 65,434,258 65,439,090 65,459,505 65,394,937 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 525,000 — 8,257 82,583 80,000 Amount $ 45,057 $ — $ 824 $ 7,584 $ 7,403 Average price per share $ 85.82 $ — $ 99.84 $ 91.83 $ 92.54 Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.27 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 9.93 % 12.95 % 13.14 % 12.39 % 8.24 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.17 % 2.99 % 2.97 % Efficiency ratio3 63.24 % 61.59 % 61.76 % 64.93 % 66.07 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 $ 3,553,431 $ 3,495,029 $ 3,495,367 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,184,112 480,800 481,366 477,088 476,088 Tangible common equity $ 3,247,997 $ 3,134,232 $ 3,072,065 $ 3,017,941 $ 3,019,279 Total assets $ 38,020,504 $ 33,289,864 $ 33,833,107 $ 33,361,492 $ 32,272,160 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,184,112 480,800 481,366 477,088 476,088 Tangible assets $ 36,836,392 $ 32,809,064 $ 33,351,741 $ 32,884,404 $ 31,796,072 Tangible common equity ratio 8.82 % 9.55 % 9.21 % 9.18 % 9.50 %





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Other data: Fiduciary assets $ 44,841,339 $ 45,560,107 $ 46,531,900 $ 46,648,290 $ 48,761,477 Tax equivalent interest $ 3,069 $ 1,894 $ 1,983 $ 2,010 $ 4,131 Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities $ (95,271 ) $ (216,793 ) $ (180,602 ) $ (148,247 ) $ (47,497 )

Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 5,073 $ 7,250 $ 9,915 $ 9,452 $ 7,786 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 497,353 $ 651,076 $ 773,910 $ 664,958 $ 840,080 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 160,848 197,752 251,231 298,318 222,919 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 197,752 251,231 298,318 222,919 334,337 Total mortgage production volume $ 460,449 $ 597,597 $ 726,823 $ 740,357 $ 728,662 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 23 % 23 % 22 % 42 % 47 % Gain on sale margin 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.36 % 1.28 % 1.07 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 16,807 $ 16,286 $ 16,431 $ 16,573 $ 16,576 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 21,706,541 21,895,041 21,986,065 22,027,726 22,054,877 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.30 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 12,162 $ (2,843 ) $ (3,070 ) $ (5,698 ) $ (3,057 ) Loss on fair value option securities, net (282 ) (4,385 ) (3,341 ) (17,564 ) (4,238 ) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 11,880 (7,228 ) (6,411 ) (23,262 ) (7,295 ) Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (24,233 ) 5,972 1,723 21,206 5,898 Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (12,353 ) (1,256 ) (4,688 ) (2,056 ) (1,397 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 695 1,100 1,203 1,800 2,656 Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ (11,658 ) $ (156 ) $ (3,485 ) $ (256 ) $ 1,259

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

3 Periods prior to 2018 are shown on a comparable basis to net interchange charges between transaction card revenue and data processing and communications expense.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Interest revenue $ 365,592 $ 303,247 $ 294,180 $ 265,407 $ 255,767 Interest expense 79,906 62,364 55,618 45,671 38,904 Net interest revenue 285,686 240,883 238,562 219,736 216,863 Provision for credit losses 9,000 4,000 — (5,000 ) (7,000 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 276,686 236,883 238,562 224,736 223,863 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 28,101 23,086 26,488 30,648 33,045 Transaction card revenue1 20,664 21,396 20,975 20,990 20,028 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 43,665 57,514 41,692 41,832 41,773 Deposit service charges and fees 29,393 27,765 27,834 27,161 27,679 Mortgage banking revenue 21,880 23,536 26,346 26,025 24,362 Other revenue 16,430 12,968 13,996 13,257 11,013 Total fees and commissions 160,133 166,265 157,331 159,913 157,900 Other gains (losses), net (8,331 ) 2,686 4,505 (1,591 ) 1,301 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,167 (2,847 ) (3,057 ) (5,685 ) (3,045 ) Loss on fair value option securities, net (282 ) (4,385 ) (3,341 ) (17,564 ) (4,238 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (24,233 ) 5,972 1,723 21,206 5,898 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (1,999 ) 250 (762 ) (290 ) (488 ) Total other operating revenue 136,455 167,941 156,399 155,989 157,328 Other operating expense: Personnel 160,706 143,531 138,947 139,947 145,329 Business promotion 9,207 7,620 7,686 6,010 7,317 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 2,846 — — — 2,000 Professional fees and services 20,712 13,209 14,978 10,200 15,344 Net occupancy and equipment 27,780 23,394 22,761 24,046 22,403 Insurance 4,248 6,232 6,245 6,593 6,555 Data processing and communications1 27,575 31,665 27,739 27,817 28,903 Printing, postage and supplies 5,232 3,837 4,011 4,089 3,781 Net losses (gains) and operating expenses of repossessed assets 2,581 4,044 2,722 7,705 340 Amortization of intangible assets 5,331 1,603 1,386 1,300 1,430 Mortgage banking costs 11,518 11,741 12,890 10,149 14,331 Other expense 6,907 5,741 7,111 6,574 6,746 Total other operating expense 284,643 252,617 246,476 244,430 254,479 Net income before taxes 128,498 152,207 148,485 136,295 126,712 Federal and state income taxes 20,121 34,662 33,330 30,948 54,347 Net income 108,377 117,545 115,155 105,347 72,365 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (79 ) 289 783 (215 ) (127 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 108,456 $ 117,256 $ 114,372 $ 105,562 $ 72,492 Average shares outstanding: Basic 71,808,029 64,901,095 64,901,975 64,847,334 64,793,005 Diluted 71,833,334 64,934,351 64,937,226 64,888,033 64,843,179 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.79 $ 1.75 $ 1.61 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.79 $ 1.75 $ 1.61 $ 1.11

1 Non-GAAP measure to net interchange charges for periods prior to 2018 between transaction card revenue and data processing and communications expense. This measure has no effect on net income or earnings per share.

LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Commercial: Energy $ 3,590,333 $ 3,294,867 $ 3,147,219 $ 2,969,618 $ 2,930,156 Services 3,252,146 2,597,711 2,510,445 2,481,754 2,522,025 Healthcare 2,733,537 2,370,455 2,285,732 2,289,779 2,243,487 Wholesale/retail 1,621,158 1,650,729 1,699,554 1,531,576 1,471,256 Public finance 876,336 491,597 507,629 522,274 541,775 Manufacturing 730,521 660,582 647,816 559,695 496,774 Other commercial and industrial 832,047 510,160 550,644 564,971 528,502 Total commercial 13,636,078 11,576,101 11,349,039 10,919,667 10,733,975 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,288,065 1,120,166 1,056,984 1,008,903 980,017 Office 1,072,920 824,829 820,127 737,144 831,770 Retail 919,082 759,423 768,024 750,396 691,532 Industrial 778,106 696,774 653,384 613,608 573,014 Residential construction and land development 148,584 101,872 118,999 117,458 117,245 Other commercial real estate 558,056 301,611 294,702 279,273 286,409 Total commercial real estate 4,764,813 3,804,675 3,712,220 3,506,782 3,479,987 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 1,320,165 1,094,926 1,068,412 1,047,785 1,043,435 Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 190,866 180,718 169,653 177,880 197,506 Home equity 719,002 696,098 704,185 720,104 732,745 Total residential mortgage 2,230,033 1,971,742 1,942,250 1,945,769 1,973,686 Personal 1,025,806 996,941 1,000,187 965,632 965,776 Total $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459 $ 18,003,696 $ 17,337,850 $ 17,153,424

LOANS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Oklahoma: Commercial $ 3,491,117 $ 3,609,109 $ 3,465,407 $ 3,265,013 $ 3,238,720 Commercial real estate 700,756 651,315 662,665 668,031 682,037 Residential mortgage 1,440,566 1,429,843 1,403,658 1,419,281 1,435,432 Personal 375,543 376,201 362,846 353,128 342,212 Total Oklahoma 6,007,982 6,066,468 5,894,576 5,705,453 5,698,401 Texas: Commercial 5,438,133 5,115,646 4,922,451 4,715,841 4,520,401 Commercial real estate 1,341,783 1,354,679 1,336,101 1,254,421 1,261,864 Residential mortgage 266,805 253,265 243,400 229,761 233,675 Personal 394,743 381,452 394,021 363,608 375,084 Total Texas 7,441,464 7,105,042 6,895,973 6,563,631 6,391,024 New Mexico: Commercial 340,489 325,048 305,167 315,701 343,296 Commercial real estate 383,670 392,494 386,878 348,485 341,282 Residential mortgage 87,346 88,110 90,581 93,490 98,018 Personal 10,662 11,659 11,107 11,667 11,721 Total New Mexico 822,167 817,311 793,733 769,343 794,317 Arkansas: Commercial 111,338 102,237 93,217 94,430 95,644 Commercial real estate 141,898 106,701 90,807 88,700 87,393 Residential mortgage 7,537 7,278 6,927 7,033 6,596 Personal 11,955 12,126 12,331 9,916 9,992 Total Arkansas 272,728 228,342 203,282 200,079 199,625 Colorado: Commercial 2,275,069 1,132,500 1,165,721 1,180,655 1,130,714 Commercial real estate 963,575 354,543 267,065 210,801 174,201 Residential mortgage 251,849 68,694 64,839 64,530 63,350 Personal 72,916 56,999 60,504 63,118 63,115 Total Colorado 3,563,409 1,612,736 1,558,129 1,519,104 1,431,380 Arizona: Commercial 1,320,139 621,658 681,852 624,106 687,792 Commercial real estate 889,903 666,562 710,784 672,319 660,094 Residential mortgage 97,959 44,659 47,010 39,227 41,771 Personal 68,546 67,280 65,541 57,023 57,140 Total Arizona 2,376,547 1,400,159 1,505,187 1,392,675 1,446,797 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 659,793 669,903 715,224 723,921 717,408 Commercial real estate 343,228 278,381 257,920 264,025 273,116 Residential mortgage 77,971 79,893 85,835 92,447 94,844 Personal 91,441 91,224 93,837 107,172 106,512 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,172,433 1,119,401 1,152,816 1,187,565 1,191,880 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459 $ 18,003,696 $ 17,337,850 $ 17,153,424

Loans attributed to a geographical region may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Oklahoma: Demand $ 3,610,593 $ 3,564,307 $ 3,867,933 $ 4,201,842 $ 3,885,008 Interest-bearing: Transaction 6,445,831 6,010,972 5,968,460 6,051,302 5,901,293 Savings 288,210 288,080 289,202 289,351 265,870 Time 1,118,643 1,128,810 1,207,471 1,203,534 1,092,133 Total interest-bearing 7,852,684 7,427,862 7,465,133 7,544,187 7,259,296 Total Oklahoma 11,463,277 10,992,169 11,333,066 11,746,029 11,144,304 Texas: Demand 3,289,659 3,353,248 3,317,656 3,015,869 3,239,098 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,294,740 2,181,382 2,168,488 2,208,480 2,397,071 Savings 99,624 97,909 97,809 98,852 93,620 Time 423,880 453,119 445,500 475,967 502,879 Total interest-bearing 2,818,244 2,732,410 2,711,797 2,783,299 2,993,570 Total Texas 6,107,903 6,085,658 6,029,453 5,799,168 6,232,668 New Mexico: Demand 691,692 722,188 770,974 695,060 663,353 Interest-bearing: Transaction 571,347 593,760 586,593 555,414 552,393 Savings 58,194 57,794 59,415 60,596 55,647 Time 224,515 221,513 212,689 216,306 216,743 Total interest-bearing 854,056 873,067 858,697 832,316 824,783 Total New Mexico 1,545,748 1,595,255 1,629,671 1,527,376 1,488,136 Arkansas: Demand 36,800 36,579 39,896 35,291 30,384 Interest-bearing: Transaction 91,593 128,001 143,298 94,206 85,095 Savings 1,632 1,826 1,885 1,960 1,881 Time 8,726 10,214 10,771 11,878 14,045 Total interest-bearing 101,951 140,041 155,954 108,044 101,021 Total Arkansas 138,751 176,620 195,850 143,335 131,405 Colorado: Demand 1,658,473 593,442 529,912 521,963 633,714 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,899,203 622,520 701,362 687,785 657,629 Savings 57,289 40,308 38,176 37,232 35,223 Time 274,877 217,628 208,049 215,330 224,962 Total interest-bearing 2,231,369 880,456 947,587 940,347 917,814 Total Colorado 3,889,842 1,473,898 1,477,499 1,462,310 1,551,528

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)



Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Arizona: Demand 709,176 370,299 387,952 330,196 334,701 Interest-bearing: Transaction 575,996 130,837 194,353 248,337 274,846 Savings 10,545 3,559 3,935 4,116 3,343 Time 43,051 23,927 22,447 21,009 20,394 Total interest-bearing 629,592 158,323 220,735 273,462 298,583 Total Arizona 1,338,768 528,622 608,687 603,658 633,284 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 418,199 423,560 459,636 505,802 457,080 Interest-bearing: Transaction 327,866 322,747 401,545 381,447 382,066 Savings 13,721 13,125 13,052 13,845 13,574 Time 19,688 20,635 20,805 22,230 27,260 Total interest-bearing 361,275 356,507 435,402 417,522 422,900 Total Kansas/Missouri 779,474 780,067 895,038 923,324 879,980 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 25,263,763 $ 21,632,289 $ 22,169,264 $ 22,205,200 $ 22,061,305





NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 2.23 % 1.98 % 1.86 % 1.57 % 1.27 % Trading securities 4.10 % 3.98 % 3.63 % 3.40 % 3.38 % Investment securities 4.26 % 4.06 % 3.95 % 3.78 % 3.98 % Available for sale securities 2.51 % 2.37 % 2.30 % 2.23 % 2.21 % Fair value option securities 3.56 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 2.95 % 2.90 % Restricted equity securities 6.39 % 6.36 % 6.21 % 5.86 % 5.87 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 4.00 % 4.27 % 4.28 % 3.71 % 3.72 % Loans 5.09 % 4.80 % 4.80 % 4.45 % 4.29 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 5.14 % 4.86 % 4.86 % 4.51 % 4.35 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 4.33 % 4.04 % 3.91 % 3.61 % 3.49 % COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 0.79 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.45 % 0.35 % Savings 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Time 1.54 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.87 % 0.77 % 0.66 % 0.57 % 0.48 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1.36 % 1.25 % 0.53 % 0.40 % 0.28 % Other borrowings 2.51 % 2.20 % 1.96 % 1.60 % 1.36 % Subordinated debt 5.38 % 5.55 % 5.67 % 5.61 % 5.55 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 0.93 % 0.79 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.91 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.68 % 2.70 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.37 % 0.31 % 0.27 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.17 % 2.99 % 2.97 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial $ 99,841 $ 109,490 $ 120,978 $ 131,460 $ 137,303 Commercial real estate 21,621 1,316 1,996 2,470 2,855 Residential mortgage 41,555 41,917 42,343 45,794 47,447 Personal 230 269 340 340 269 Total nonaccruing loans 163,247 152,992 165,657 180,064 187,874 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 86,428 83,347 75,374 74,418 73,994 Real estate and other repossessed assets 17,487 24,515 27,891 23,652 28,437 Total nonperforming assets $ 267,162 $ 260,854 $ 268,922 $ 278,134 $ 290,305 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 173,602 $ 169,717 $ 185,981 $ 194,833 $ 207,132 Nonaccruing loans by loan class: Commercial: Energy $ 47,494 $ 54,033 $ 65,597 $ 89,942 $ 92,284 Services 8,567 4,097 4,377 2,109 2,620 Healthcare 16,538 15,704 16,125 15,342 14,765 Manufacturing 8,919 9,202 2,991 3,002 5,962 Wholesale/retail 1,316 9,249 14,095 2,564 2,574 Public finance — — — — — Other commercial and industrial 17,007 17,205 17,793 18,501 19,098 Total commercial 99,841 109,490 120,978 131,460 137,303 Commercial real estate: Retail 20,279 777 1,068 264 276 Residential construction and land development 350 350 350 1,613 1,832 Multifamily 301 — — — — Office — — 275 275 275 Industrial — — — — — Other commercial real estate 691 189 303 318 472 Total commercial real estate 21,621 1,316 1,996 2,470 2,855 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 23,951 22,855 23,105 24,578 25,193 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 7,132 7,790 7,567 8,883 9,179 Home equity 10,472 11,272 11,671 12,333 13,075 Total residential mortgage 41,555 41,917 42,343 45,794 47,447 Personal 230 269 340 340 269 Total nonaccruing loans $ 163,247 $ 152,992 $ 165,657 $ 180,064 $ 187,874 Performing loans 90 days past due1 $ 1,338 $ 518 $ 879 $ 90 $ 633 Gross charge-offs $ 14,515 $ 11,073 $ 15,105 $ 2,890 $ 14,749 Recoveries (2,168 ) (2,092 ) (4,578 ) (1,576 ) (3,061 ) Net charge-offs $ 12,347 $ 8,981 $ 10,527 $ 1,314 $ 11,688 Provision for credit losses $ 9,000 $ 4,000 $ — $ (5,000 ) $ (7,000 ) Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.96 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.29 % 1.34 % Combined allowance for credit losses to period end loans 0.97 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.32 % 1.37 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.23 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.60 % 1.69 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.03 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 132.89 % 145.02 % 136.09 % 130.84 % 129.09 % Combined allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans1 134.03 % 146.41 % 137.63 % 133.25 % 131.18 %

1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Change Commercial Banking Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 4Q18 vs 3Q18 4Q18 vs 4Q17 Net interest revenue $ 148,359 $ 145,147 $ 132,185 2.2 % 12.2 % Fees and commissions revenue 39,667 39,391 41,317 0.7 % (4.0 )% Other operating expense 49,725 49,135 48,849 1.2 % 1.8 % Corporate expense allocations 11,015 11,028 7,846 (0.1 )% 40.4 % Net income 84,588 84,965 62,138 (0.4 )% 36.1 % Average assets 19,341,927 18,499,979 17,708,194 4.6 % 9.2 % Average loans 15,628,731 15,321,600 14,385,927 2.0 % 8.6 % Average deposits 8,393,016 8,633,204 8,799,166 (2.8 )% (4.6 )% Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 41,364 $ 39,044 $ 37,044 5.9 % 11.7 % Fees and commissions revenue 42,840 44,040 44,085 (2.7 )% (2.8 )% Other operating expense 51,240 53,186 57,542 (3.7 )% (11.0 )% Corporate expense allocations 15,939 15,863 16,743 0.5 % (4.8 )% Net income 2,741 8,365 2,500 (67.2 )% 9.6 % Average assets 8,071,978 8,323,542 8,766,423 (3.0 )% (7.9 )% Average loans 1,745,642 1,719,679 1,741,148 1.5 % 0.3 % Average deposits 6,542,188 6,580,395 6,622,149 (0.6 )% (1.2 )% Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 29,292 $ 29,095 $ 21,454 0.7 % 36.5 % Fees and commissions revenue 67,607 83,562 76,095 (19.1 )% (11.2 )% Other operating expense 62,410 62,255 63,809 0.2 % (2.2 )% Corporate expense allocations 10,967 11,126 10,125 (1.4 )% 8.3 % Net income 17,472 29,105 14,528 (40.0 )% 20.3 % Average assets 8,687,234 8,498,363 7,373,081 2.2 % 17.8 % Average loans 1,448,805 1,439,774 1,352,694 0.6 % 7.1 % Average deposits 5,483,455 5,492,048 5,457,566 (0.2 )% 0.5 % Fiduciary assets 44,841,339 45,560,107 48,761,477 (1.6 )% (8.0 )% Assets under management or administration 76,279,777 77,628,015 81,827,797 (1.7 )% (6.8 )%

