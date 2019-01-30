Ebix Releases Audio Visual Synopsis of its Recent Global Management Conference in India – “Ready to Race”

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today released a 12-minute audio visual synopsis of its recent “Ready to Race” Global Conference, held on 12th and 13th of November, 2018 in India. The AV can be seen on https://www.ebix.com/ebix-event-ready-to-race



The Company announced that the global management conference held over a period of two days, in Gurugram, India was organized to set the foundation for the Company’s worldwide growth plans over the next few years. Aptly named, Ready to Race, with the conference sets designed in the form of a Formula One course to signify Ebix’s efforts to gain momentum on the growth front, the Conference was attended by approximately 400 attendees from across the world including Ebix’s senior management, Board of Directors, a number of investment bankers and Ebix’s bankers from the United States.

The keynote address in the conference on Day One was given by the Finance Minister of Haryana state in India while the keynote address on the second day was given by the Bombay Stock Exchange CEO. Besides a 2-hour speech by the Ebix CEO Robin Raina laying the vision for the Company, the Conference provided a forum for the Company’s senior leadership across the world, to lay out their plans for growth, convergence and cross selling.

In addition to presentations by the senior management representing the insurance verticals across Asia, US, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia, the EbixCash Financial Exchanges senior management team from across India and rest of the world made their presentations in terms of their plans, targets, growth trajectory and cross selling. The last two sessions on day two were dedicated to a group discussion moderated by the Ebix CEO on cross selling and short speeches by the visiting guests including Ebix Board of Directors and bankers from the United States, laying out their impressions of Ebix and the two day meet. The Conference ended with an employee awards night interspersed with an entertainment show.

Ebix announced that it plans to have another event like this, targeted at its global customer and investor base on two separate days in 2019 located in either India or the United States. The Company intends to announce dates for that proposed investor conference over the next few months.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administrative and risk compliance, across the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, Forex, travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending etc., in an emerging country like India. The Company’s Forex Exchange has a dominant market share of India’s airport Foreign Exchange business encompassing 32 international airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa and Kolkata International airports, while conducting over $3 Billion in GMV. EbixCash, through its travel portal Via.com, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 110,000 distribution outlets and 8,000 corporate clients processing over 24.5 million transactions every year. For further details, visit www.ebixcash.com

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

SAFE HARBOR REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

As used herein, the terms “Ebix,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to Ebix, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries as a combined entity, except where it is clear that the terms mean only Ebix, Inc.

The information contained in this Press Release contains forward-looking statements and information within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This information includes assumptions made by, and information currently available to management, including statements regarding future economic performance and financial condition, liquidity and capital resources, acceptance of the Company's products by the market, and management's plans and objectives. In addition, certain statements included in this and our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval, which are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "seeks," "plan," "project," "continue," "predict," "will," "should," and other words or expressions of similar meaning are intended by the Company to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this report and in the documents incorporated herein by reference. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or results and information that is currently available to us, involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made.

Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference, include, but are not limited to those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as well as: the risk of an unfavorable outcome of the pending governmental investigations or shareholder class action lawsuits, reputational harm caused by such investigations and lawsuits, the willingness of independent insurance agencies to outsource their computer and other processing needs to third parties; pricing and other competitive pressures and the Company's ability to gain or maintain share of sales as a result of actions by competitors and others; changes in estimates in critical accounting judgments; changes in or failure to comply with laws and regulations, including accounting standards, taxation requirements (including tax rate changes, new tax laws and revised tax interpretations) in domestic or foreign jurisdictions; exchange rate fluctuations and other risks associated with investments and operations in foreign countries (particularly in Australia, UK and India wherein we have significant operations); equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations, which may impede our access to, or increase the cost of, external financing; and international conflict, including terrorist acts.

Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such factors, or to publicly announce the results of, or changes to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, changed circumstances, or for any other reason.

Readers should carefully review the disclosures and the risk factors described in the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including future reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. You may obtain our SEC filings at our website, www.ebix.com under the "Investor Information" section, or over the Internet at the SEC's web site, www.sec.gov.

/EIN News/ --

CONTACT: Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma 678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com David Collins or Chris Eddy Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.