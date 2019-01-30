Flow Chemistry Gaining Traction as Low-Cost Alternative in Pharmaceutical Industry for Drug Discovery – Fact.MR

Flow chemistry techniques and systems have witnessed tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical industry in recent years.

With increasing competition in the pharmaceutical sector, companies are concentrating on rapid development, seamless discovery, and optimizing potential drug compounds, thereby reducing time to market are some of the key driving factors leading to the rapid adoption of flow chemistry.

Despite increasing investment in the research and development activities, one of the biggest issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry is the reduced efficiency in the drug discovery process. The increasing number of new chemicals as drug candidates are failing in the advanced process of development, resulting in the loss of time and a huge amount. Hence, the utility of flow chemistry has increased in the last few years along with wide application in drug discovery. Moreover, a majority of the companies’ current drug-discovery strategies focus on identifying low efficacy, high toxicity, and poor pharmacokinetics to avoid any failure in the later stage of drug discovery.

Flow chemistry is gaining traction in reaction optimization, thereby, allowing the efficient process. Chemists are shifting from conventional and time-consuming methods which involves multiple vials for each iteration to the flow chemistry that uses just one reactor for various conditions.

In recent years, flow chemistry led to the easy access to electrochemistry technique for rapid drug metabolism testing. Various clinical researches have shown that flow electrochemistry can mimic various oxidative pathway in the human liver, this enables chemists to easily and quickly synthesize metabolites. This has led to the huge savings in terms of time and money in the drug discovery process.

Microreactor Technology Demand Surges Owing to Highly Efficient and Effective Solution in Drug Synthesis

Microreactor sales are likely to increase in the pharmaceutical industry in the future owing to growing adoption by manufacturers to develop finer products and facilitating effective drug synthesis. The microreactor sales was 294 thousand units in 2018 which is likely to witness a year-on-year growth of around 9% in 2019, according to the Fact.MR study.

Offering better results with the use of minimum amount of materials has led to the increasing use of microreactor technology in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The report also states that sales of glass microreactor are likely to increase in coming years owing to its compatibility with reagents and aggressive media along with the transparency and convenience offered.

The demand for microreactor technology is constantly growing across diverse industry verticals due to the reduced capital investment, operating expenses, along with the reduction in time-to-market. Leading pharmaceutical companies in the pharmaceutical industry are focusing on launching new products in the market to enhance research and development activities due to the high drug development cost. Hence, the ability of microreactor technology to scale-up production, and improve research and development efficiency are highly valued aspects in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Compared to the conventional processes in mixing application in the chemical industry, microreactor technology offers better speed and convenience, leading to widespread acceptance among manufacturers in the chemical industry. According to the report, microreactor technology is scaling up drug production in the pharmaceutical industry, it is acting as the plug-flow reactor operating without efficiency loss. With increasing adoption, emerging players in the microreactor technology market are focusing on launching a specific product with an aim to increase sales in various industries.

