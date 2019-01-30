Report: Developing Opportunities within Waste Connections, Performance Food Group, HealthEquity, PS Business Parks, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 28th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. (WCN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Waste Connections' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Waste Connections reported revenue of $1,281.11MM vs $1,206.48MM (up 6.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs $0.47 (up 21.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waste Connections reported revenue of $4,630.49MM vs $3,375.86MM (up 37.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.19 vs $1.07 (up 104.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.87 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY (PFGC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Performance Food Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Performance Food Group reported revenue of $4,539.70MM vs $4,364.90MM (up 4.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.22 (up 22.73%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Performance Food Group reported revenue of $17,619.90MM vs $16,761.80MM (up 5.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.95 vs $0.96 (up 103.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.00 and is expected to report on August 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

HEALTHEQUITY, INC. (HQY) REPORT OVERVIEW

HealthEquity's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, HealthEquity reported revenue of $70.50MM vs $56.79MM (up 24.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.17 (up 47.06%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, HealthEquity reported revenue of $229.53MM vs $178.37MM (up 28.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.45 (up 75.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.07 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. (PSB) REPORT OVERVIEW

PS Business Parks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PS Business Parks reported revenue of $103.81MM vs $100.48MM (up 3.31%) and basic earnings per share $0.92 vs $0.67 (up 37.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PS Business Parks reported revenue of $402.18MM vs $386.87MM (up 3.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.32 vs $2.32 (up 43.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.58 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADVM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Adverum Biotechnologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Adverum Biotechnologies reported revenue of $0.83MM vs $0.46MM (up 79.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs -$0.32. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Adverum Biotechnologies reported revenue of $1.85MM vs $1.46MM (up 27.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.29 vs -$3.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.08 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (BLCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.29MM vs $0.13MM (up 131.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.55 vs -$0.71. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.19MM vs $0.39MM (down 52.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.89 vs -$2.57. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.23 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

