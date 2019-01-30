Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Telephone and Data, EMCOR Group, Chart Industries, Alarm, Flexion Therapeutics, and Social Reality — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME), Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), and Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

/EIN News/ -- Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

TDS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TDS

EME DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EME

GTLS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTLS

ALRM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALRM

FLXN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FLXN

SRAX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME), Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), and Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 28th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC. (TDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Telephone and Data's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Telephone and Data reported revenue of $1,297.00MM vs $1,251.00MM (up 3.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs -$1.64. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Telephone and Data reported revenue of $5,044.00MM vs $5,155.00MM (down 2.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.39 vs $0.39 (up 256.41%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.26 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TDS

-----------------------------------------

EMCOR GROUP, INC. (EME) REPORT OVERVIEW

EMCOR Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EMCOR Group reported revenue of $2,047.05MM vs $1,886.69MM (up 8.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.36 vs $1.10 (up 23.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EMCOR Group reported revenue of $7,687.00MM vs $7,551.52MM (up 1.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.84 vs $3.00 (up 28.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.17 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EME

-----------------------------------------

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. (GTLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chart Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Chart Industries reported revenue of $272.20MM vs $202.70MM (up 34.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.05 (up 1,340.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chart Industries reported revenue of $988.80MM vs $859.20MM (up 15.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.92 (down 1.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.74 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTLS

-----------------------------------------

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. (ALRM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alarm's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alarm reported revenue of $111.85MM vs $89.96MM (up 24.33%) and basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs $0.32. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alarm reported revenue of $338.94MM vs $261.11MM (up 29.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.22 (up 186.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.13 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALRM

-----------------------------------------

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FLXN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flexion Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.75 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FLXN

-----------------------------------------

SOCIAL REALITY INC. (SRAX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Social Reality's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Social Reality reported revenue of $2.02MM vs $5.55MM (down 63.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.91 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Social Reality reported revenue of $23.35MM vs $35.76MM (down 34.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.81 vs -$0.69. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

To read the full Social Reality Inc. (SRAX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.