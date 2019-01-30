Global Crowd Analytics Market to 2024 - Rising Demand for Crowd Management and Monitoring in Smart Cities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowd Analytics Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Crowd Analytics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.8% During the Forecast Period to Reach Revenue of $2.4 Billion by 2024



Globally, the use of analytics has become pervasive and is completely transforming the industries as well as enabling better levels of user experience by providing relevant and customized services. Crowd analytics is one such solution providing meaningful and actionable insights related to the activities of the individuals at mass gatherings, i.e., restaurants, sports stadiums, retail stores, metro & airport terminals, bus stations, and many others.

Crowd analytics solutions are designed not only to detect gender and age group but also to capture the attention span of an individual that expresses the interest level of the viewer.



Crowd analytics is currently being used across various verticals such as CPG and retail, transportation, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, and public safety by leveraging key performance indicators, i.e., measuring customer footfall, location of business, and so forth for making effective decisions to optimize sales, customer service and marketing, as well as reacting faster to the dynamic and competitive market.



Market Analysis



The rising demand for evaluating real-time crowd behavior to enhance the security and safety levels, measuring customer footfall to improve customer conversion, rising demand for intelligent vide- systems, and audience engagement tools & solutions are few factors fostering the crowd analytics market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation Analysis



The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor's portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, components, and applications.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the crowd analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.



The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor's profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include NEC Corporation, Nokia, Sightcorp, AGT International, CrowdVision, Savannah Simulations, Walkbase, DFRC, Crowd Dynamics, and iOmniscient among others.



The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.



NEC, Nokia, Sightcorp are the key players in the crowd analytics market. With the acquisition of Northgate Public Services, NEC will accelerate the expansion of its international safety business. Nokia acquired Deepfield Networks Inc., a US-based real-time analytics provider for IP network performance management and security, which will contribute to Nokia's IP/Optical Networks operating segment.



Sightcorp provides its audience measurement and real-time vide- analytics solution to TEDx Amsterdam, which measures real-time audience response to each TEDx talk.



The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.



Regional Analysis



North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the crowd analytics market during the forecast period. North America, being the early adopter of crowd analytics solutions, is expected to grow due to the increasing number of partnerships in this region.



In 2017, AdMobilize, a US-based AI and computer vision company, partnered with various companies in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan for crowd analytics and audience analytics solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Smart Way to Analyze Crowd - Crowd Analytics



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.1.1 Need for evaluating real time crowd behavior

4.5.1.2 Rising demand for Intelligent video systems

4.5.2 Restraints

4.5.2.1 Data privacy is a major concern

4.5.2.2 Initially high upfront cost

4.5.3 Opportunities

4.5.3.1 Rising demand for crowd management and monitoring in smart cities

4.5.3.2 Increasing demand for cloud based analytics solutions

4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Crowd Analytics Market, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Standalone Solution

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Professional Services

5.3.2 Managed Services



6 Crowd Analytics Market, By Applications

6.1 Overview

6.2 Security and Safety

6.3 Simulated Virtual Environment

6.4 Marketing Campaign Effectiveness

6.5 Enhanced Revenue and Profit



7 Crowd Analytics Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

7.2 Media and Entertainment

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Travel and Tourism

7.5 Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail

7.6 Public Safety

7.7 Others (BFSI, Manufacturing and healthcare and life science)



8 Crowd Analytics Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Business Restructuring

9.3.4 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 NEC Corporation

10.2 Nokia



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Sightcorp

11.2 AGT International

11.3 CrowdVision

11.4 Savannah simulations

11.5 Walkbase (A Stratacache Company)

11.6 DFRC

11.7 Crowd Dynamics

11.8 iOmniscient



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzkzj8/global_crowd?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Analytics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.