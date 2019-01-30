Viral premiere of a movie about 8 cancer-affected people attempting Mont Blanc, on February 4, 2019, World Cancer Day on www.anothertasteoflife.com

RIGA, LATVIA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aina Muceniece Virotherapy foundation is glad to announce that the World Premiere of the movie “Another Taste of Life” will be held on February 4, 2019, World Cancer Day, on www.anothertasteoflife.com The movie tells us about 8 inspirational cancer-affected people gathering from all around the world to attempt Mont Blanc and motivate other cancer patients Recently, a group of cancer patients from different countries - Latvia, the USA, Russia, and Ukraine, accompanied by a doctor and professional mountaineers, went to conquer Europe's highest peak - Mont Blanc. However, the story is not just about their struggling for breath-taking steps in the alpine glaciers. It is a movie about fearlessness, daring and a clear desire to prove that the disease is not an obstacle. Patients often say that cancer diagnosis as if divides their lives in two parts – life before and after cancer. For some in the expedition, the climb was like a second breath for a new beginning. I can do it! And if I can climb Mont Blanc, I can fight my disease! Believe in yourself! They are people who represent different cultures, speak different languages, are in different age groups, and have different types of tumours. They have all been gifted with the driving spirit of a seeker that propels them to live life to the fullest. They all have faced cancer and carry a different tale to tell, but all united by the fight against cancer and ready to challenge destiny. They are real cancer warriors. They realise - life is a never-ending climb, and it is up to us to choose the next stepping stone.Cancer is not a sentence. It is a challenge to mobilize and overcome the raging despair. Some start painting, others engage in charity and have the strength to help others who have been struck by this misfortune. Mountain climbing is an extreme way to overcome yourself. Let this movie be an encouragement for those who feel confused and desperate, being sick. Let us remember that the darkest nights produce the brightest stars. On World Cancer Day, let this movie be a source of inspiration for a different life with cancer disease.Join us on www.anothertasteoflife.com , February 4, 2019, to witness the World Premiere of “Another Taste of Life”. This will be the only possibility to see the movie for free, all around the world, so do not hesitate to share this amazing possibility with others!



