Global Connected Logistics Market 2018-2024: Opportunities in Improved Freight Marketplace & Better Compliance Control

The report predicts that the connected logistics market revenue is estimated to be $14,392.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $47,438.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

This market research report identifies many companies which includes SAP, Infosys, IBM, Cisco, HCL Technologies, etc. in the connected logistics market. Connected logistics market is dominated by top software and service companies.



Overview of the Connected Logistics Market



According to the connected logistics market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the connected logistics market in 2018 owing to strong economic conditions in the region and enhanced customer experience for the clients. The roadway logistics is of focus area for the logistics vendors followed by railways and waterways.



The Asia Pacific region holds a good potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the connected logistics market due to presence of few emerging countries and organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focus on organized logistics to reduce cost and time.



Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The connected logistics software vendors are extending its partner ecosystem with capabilities in integration, consulting, reseller, and geographical reach to enhance their software offerings. The connected logistics is expected to enhance the trade management of organizations and track each activity of the goods in transit.



The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include overviews and offerings, and competitive landscape. The integration capability of the connected logistics software will leverage the capabilities in connecting freight, warehouse, quality, and compliance.



Some of the key vendors in the market are:

SAP

Infosys

IBM

Cisco

HCL Technologies Ltd

Other companies covered in the report are Cloud Logistics, Freightgate, Orbcomm, Blu Jay Solutions, and Freightos.

Segmentation of component

Software

Services

In 2018, the software segment occupied the largest market share and is expected to have the highest share during the forecast period. The consulting segment in services is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period to impart knowhow of the benefits and integration capability of the connected logistics to enterprises.



Segmentation of mode

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

In 2018, the roadways occupied the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Roadways are the most common mode of transportation as the delivery of products relies on roadways at some stage and vendors are improving the warehouse management and route optimization for smooth roadway connections.



Segmentation of industry

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

In 2018, the consumer goods and retail occupied the largest market share and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to heavy use of transportation and logistics to replenish FMCG goods is of utmost importance for the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

3.5 Related Markets



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Enhance and streamline logistics processes

5.3.1.2 Better customer experience and delivery

5.3.1.3 Improved and automated decision-making

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Concerns over RoI

5.3.2.2 Integration capability concerns

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Improve freight marketplace

5.3.3.2 Better compliance control

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 Component: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting

6.4.2 Implementation

6.4.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.4 Managed Services



7 Mode: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Roadways

7.2 Railways

7.3 Waterways

7.4 Airways



8 Industry: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Manufacturing

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Food and Beverages

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.6 Others



9 Region: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 SAP

10.2 Infosys

10.3 IBM

10.4 Cisco

10.5 HCL Technologies Ltd



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Cloud Logistics

11.2 Freightgate

11.3 Orbcomm

11.4 Blu Jay Solutions

11.5 Freightos



