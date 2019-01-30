GasLog Partners LP Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Monaco, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of limited partners to be held in Monaco on Friday, May 10, 2019.



Unitholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 15, 2019 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Formal notice of the meeting and GasLog Partners’ proxy statement will be sent to unitholders of GasLog Partners in due course.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners' fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cbm. GasLog Partners' principal executive offices are located at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com

Contacts:

Phil Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor relations

Phone: +1-212-223-0643



Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com



