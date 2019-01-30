NVBDC ELECTS NATIONAL COMMANDANT OF MONTFORD POINT MARINES TO EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) is proud to announce Robert Middleton has been elected to the Executive Board of Directors for the NVBDC. For the past three years, Robert has served as a valued member of the NVBDC Advisory board, and held the position of co-chair for the Finance Committee. With over 25 years experience in the financial sector, Robert currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer for MindTrust Capital Partners. In addition to corporate experience, Robert serves the National Commandant of the Montford Point Marines of America a (501 (c) 3 Nonprofit). Members of this group were among the nation’s first Black U.S. Marines during WWII and were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by President Barack Obama and the 112th U.S. Congress in 2012.“Life is the totality of all answers….one must simply study to determine the appropriate questions. Life is only a mystery when its answers are not fully understood.” —Robert MiddletonAs an experienced executive, Robert was the President & CEO of the Middleton Financial Group and formerly, the owner of Frye Construction. His experience includes working as a chief negotiator for corporate contracts and collaborated on real estate and land development projects. “We are so fortunate to have Robert as a member of our Executive Board. As a Veteran and successful leader in the business community, he brings invaluable insight and understanding to the needs of the NVBDC as well as our Veteran Business Owners,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Robert attended the University of Michigan, majoring in political science, public policy and administration with a minor in business law and economics.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. Instagram.



