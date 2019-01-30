NVBDC ELECTS NATIONAL COMMANDANT OF MONTFORD POINT MARINES TO EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Life is the totality of all answers….one must simply study to determine the appropriate questions. Life is only a mystery when its answers are not fully understood.” —Robert Middleton
As an experienced executive, Robert was the President & CEO of the Middleton Financial Group and formerly, the owner of Frye Construction. His experience includes working as a chief negotiator for corporate contracts and collaborated on real estate and land development projects. “We are so fortunate to have Robert as a member of our Executive Board. As a Veteran and successful leader in the business community, he brings invaluable insight and understanding to the needs of the NVBDC as well as our Veteran Business Owners,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.
Robert attended the University of Michigan, majoring in political science, public policy and administration with a minor in business law and economics.
NVBDC’s Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
