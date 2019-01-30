African Leaders for Nutrition Initiative (ALN) Luncheon

“A Call for Better Advocacy and Accountability for Nutrition Investments”

The African Union and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will launch the Nutrition Accountability Scorecard on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Monday 11 February 2019

12.30 – 2.00 pm

Sheraton Hotel Ballroom

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Media Contact:

African Development Bank

Solange Kamuanga-Tossou

Media Relations

Tel: +225 20 26 29 78



