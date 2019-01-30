There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,908 in the last 365 days.

African Leaders for Nutrition Initiative (ALN) Luncheon

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Download logo

“A Call for Better Advocacy and Accountability for Nutrition Investments”

The African Union and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will launch the Nutrition Accountability Scorecard on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Monday 11 February 2019

12.30 – 2.00 pm

Sheraton Hotel Ballroom

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact:            

African Development Bank

Solange Kamuanga-Tossou

Media Relations

Tel: +225 20 26 29 78

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.