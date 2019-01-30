Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Worth US$4.5 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

According to a new research report titled ‘Vaginitis Therapeutics Market (By Product: Anti-fungal, Anti-bacterial, Hormone; By Type: Over-The-Counter (OTC), Prescription (Rx)) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026’ by Acumen Research and Consulting.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaginitis therapeutics market size is anticipated to around USD 4.5 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 9.0% CAGR during the forecast time period.

Also, increasing research and development activities for vaginitis therapeutics is expected to speed up the market development. (NIAID)-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases financed research has discovered numerous significant data about yeast generative behavior, which could result in novel way of treatment for yeast infections. Also, the launch of novel drugs by main businesses is anticipated to push the vaginitis therapeutics market development. Such as, Symbiomix Therapeutics received FDA approval for Solosec (secnidazole). The objective of this approval to imitate the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. This approval was given in September 2017.

The global vaginitis therapeutics market is segmented into product, type and region. On the basis of product, the global vaginitis therapeutics market is segmented into anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and hormone. On the basis of type, the global vaginitis therapeutics market is segmented into Over-The-Counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx). On the basis of region the global vaginitis therapeutics market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is evaluated to observe the quickest development with CAGR of around 9.6% during the coming years. This is credited to high neglected clinical necessities, rising disposable income and expanded mindfulness about early conclusion, and accessibility of powerful medications in rising nations, for example, India and China. North America drove the worldwide market in 2017 and was esteemed at USD 861.2 million. Set up healthcare infrastructure in this region alongside occurrence of key producers is a main parameters responsible for its largest share. Different components, for example, good government activities and developing target populace are likewise pushing the market development.

Based on type, market is segmented into Over-The-Counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx). Among these, prescribed type represents the larger market share of the overall industry owing to higher effectiveness and safety for severe and recurring vaginitis. OTC is relied upon to extend at a CAGR of 8.7% during the coming years because of the nearness of wide scope of OTC medications, for example, vaginal creams, gels, and others. Besides, for non-prescribed drugs, FDA has affirmed treatment alternatives for gentle vaginitis for outside use. These incorporate tioconazole miconazole, clotrimazole, and butoconazole as cream, tablets, and suppositories. Based on product, vaginitis therapeutics market is bifurcated into anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and hormone. Anti-bacterial segment capture the largest market share due to increasing cases of bacterial vaginosis. This segment was valued at USD 990 million in 2018, in terms of revenue. It was reported that about 21 million women were suffering from this disease. Drugs used for the treatment of clindamycin, bacterial vaginosis metronidazole, and tinidazole.

Though hormonal treatment sub-segment is anticipated to observe the fastest growth over the coming years. Most of the hormonal treatments are accessible only through prescription. The occurrence of strong pipeline drugs is anticipated to support the segment’s fastest growth during the forthcoming year.

Anti-bacterial segment captures market in 2018 due to the obtain ability of an extensive product variety and higher numeral of cases of bacterial vaginosis illness. Hormone is anticipated to observe lucrative development with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period owing to the occurrence of pipeline products and increasing acceptance of products.

Prescription type captures the largest market share in 2018, in terms of revenue. This segment was valued at USD 1.16 billion due to the higher effectiveness and safety of prescribed drugs and obtainability of a wide variety of drugs for severe and recurring vaginitis. Over the counter is projected to be the fastest-developing type during the forthcoming years with a CAGR of 9.2% owing to growing numeral of FDA approvals for the treatment of mild vaginitis.

Many of these businesses emphasis on strategic initiatives, for instance M&A, collaborations, and product portfolio growth. Such as, Lupin Pharmaceuticals acquired Symbiomix Therapeutics. The objective of this acquisition to enlarge its product portfolio in October 2017.

The key players catering to the global vaginitis therapeutics market are Mission Pharmacal Company, Pfizer, Inc., Symbiomix Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Bayer AG.

