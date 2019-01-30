Global Connected Car Solutions Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019: Over 300% Projected Growth in Connected Cars Penetration by 2025
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connected Car Solutions in Thousand Units by the following Segments:
- Embedded Connectivity
- Smartphone Connectivity
- Tethered Connectivity
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Automotive OEMs
- Audi AG (Germany)
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Ford Motor Company (USA)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)
- General Motors Company (USA)
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Renault Group (France)
- Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)
Connectivity Technology Providers
- Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)
- Airbiquity (USA)
- Apple Inc. (USA)
- Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Harman International (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)
- Cisco (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
- Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)
- QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)
- Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
- TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)
- Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)
- WirelessCar (Sweden)
Telecom Operators
- Aeris Communications (USA)
- AT&T (USA)
- Sierra Wireless (Canada)
- Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
- Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars
Connected Cars: The Future of Driving
As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue Potential of the Industry
Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from Slowing New Car Sales
Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for Auto Makers
Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for Street to Vehicle Connectivity
Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car Services
In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation Intelligent Connected Cars
Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for Connected Cars
Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for Connected Car Solutions
Flexible Billing Plans Promotes Adoption of In-Car Services
Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes Well for Connected Cars
Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven Strength to Embedded Telematics
Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of Mobility
Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges
Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security
Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend Gains Momentum
4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning Internet Speeds
Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the Control Keys for Connected Cars
Rising Sales of Smartphones Enables the Bring Your Own Device Tethered & Integrated Connectivity in Cars: Global Sales of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022
Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity
Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity
Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector
With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth Engine
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car
A Peek Into Market Challenges
Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for Connected Car Solutions
Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of Connectivity Solutions
Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener
Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars
Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION OVERVIEW
A Review of Competition in the Connected Car Solutions Market
Listing of Select Players in Connected Cars Market
Leading Car Manufacturers in Developing ICT Systems for Connected Cars
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Connected Cars: Defined
Types of Interactions Enabled by Connected Car Solutions
Connectivity Solutions for the Connect Car
Embedded Connectivity
Smartphone Connectivity
Tethered Connectivity
Connectivity Types at a Glance
Connected Car Services
A Sneak Peek into In-Car Services Powered by Connectivity Solutions
Over-the-Air Updates
Infotainment
Usage-based insurance
Live Traffic Information
eCall
Car Self-diagnosis Services
Intelligent Parking
Incorrect Lane Driver Warning
WLAN in the car
Customized Connected Car Services
Telematics: An Overview
Evolution of Telematics in the Automotive Sector
The Ecosystem of Telematics
Connectivity Points in Cars
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
AT&T, Ford, Nokia, and Qualcomm Launch Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Trials
Klashwerks Launches Raven, All-in-One Connected Car Technology
Nissan India Introduces NissanConnect
Renault Launches New Version of MY Renault Smartphone Application
Honda Launches MyHonda Connected Car Platform in Europe
Mahindra Unveils DiGiSENSE, 24X7 Connected Vehicle Technology
Cubastion Launches X-Connect, a Telematics Connected Car Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
LeasePlan Inks Partnership Deal with TomTom Telematics
LG Teams Up with Qualcomm
Intel Completes the Acquisition of Mobileye
NXP Extends Collaboration with HARMAN
Renault Acquires French Embedded Software R&D Activity from Intel
Volvo Cars Partners with Google
Toyota Motor Collaborates with Nippon and Telephone Corp.
DMI Acquires Lochbridge
LYNK and Ericsson Partner to Develop Advanced Connect Car Solutions
Samsung Acquires HARMAN
Tata Motors Collaborates with Microsoft India
Volkswagen Selects Sierra Wireless
AT&T Inks Connected Car Agreement with American Honda Motor
Toyota Teams Up with Five Japanese Power Companies
Qualcomm to Acquire NXP
Renault-Nissan Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Microsoft
Ford Expands SYNC 3 Connectivity Platform
Verizon Acquires Telogis
Cisco Takes Over Japer
Ericsson Signs Agreement with Geely Auto
AT&T Inks Multi-Year Connected Car Agreement with Porsche Cars
Airbiquity Partners with Arynga
Ford Teams Up with Pivotal
NXP Semiconductors Merges with Freescale Semiconductor
TomTom Collaborates with Tech Mahindra
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 86)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (27)
- France (5)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
