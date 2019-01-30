Global Connected Car Solutions Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019: Over 300% Projected Growth in Connected Cars Penetration by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connected Car Solutions in Thousand Units by the following Segments:



Embedded Connectivity

Smartphone Connectivity

Tethered Connectivity

The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Automotive OEMs



Audi AG (Germany)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)

General Motors Company (USA)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renault Group (France)

Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)

Connectivity Technology Providers



Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)

Airbiquity (USA)

Apple Inc. (USA)

Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)

Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

Harman International (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)

Cisco (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)

QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)

TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)

Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)

WirelessCar (Sweden)

Telecom Operators



Aeris Communications (USA)

AT&T (USA)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars

Connected Cars: The Future of Driving

As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue Potential of the Industry

Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from Slowing New Car Sales

Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for Auto Makers

Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for Street to Vehicle Connectivity

Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car Services

In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation Intelligent Connected Cars

Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for Connected Cars

Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for Connected Car Solutions

Flexible Billing Plans Promotes Adoption of In-Car Services

Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes Well for Connected Cars

Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven Strength to Embedded Telematics

Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of Mobility

Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges

Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security

Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend Gains Momentum

4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning Internet Speeds

Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the Control Keys for Connected Cars

Rising Sales of Smartphones Enables the Bring Your Own Device Tethered & Integrated Connectivity in Cars: Global Sales of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022

Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity

Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity

Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector

With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth Engine

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car

A Peek Into Market Challenges

Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for Connected Car Solutions

Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of Connectivity Solutions

Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener

Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars

Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION OVERVIEW

A Review of Competition in the Connected Car Solutions Market

Listing of Select Players in Connected Cars Market

Leading Car Manufacturers in Developing ICT Systems for Connected Cars



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Connected Cars: Defined

Types of Interactions Enabled by Connected Car Solutions

Connectivity Solutions for the Connect Car

Embedded Connectivity

Smartphone Connectivity

Tethered Connectivity

Connectivity Types at a Glance

Connected Car Services

A Sneak Peek into In-Car Services Powered by Connectivity Solutions

Over-the-Air Updates

Infotainment

Usage-based insurance

Live Traffic Information

eCall

Car Self-diagnosis Services

Intelligent Parking

Incorrect Lane Driver Warning

WLAN in the car

Customized Connected Car Services

Telematics: An Overview

Evolution of Telematics in the Automotive Sector

The Ecosystem of Telematics

Connectivity Points in Cars



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

AT&T, Ford, Nokia, and Qualcomm Launch Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Trials

Klashwerks Launches Raven, All-in-One Connected Car Technology

Nissan India Introduces NissanConnect

Renault Launches New Version of MY Renault Smartphone Application

Honda Launches MyHonda Connected Car Platform in Europe

Mahindra Unveils DiGiSENSE, 24X7 Connected Vehicle Technology

Cubastion Launches X-Connect, a Telematics Connected Car Solution



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LeasePlan Inks Partnership Deal with TomTom Telematics

LG Teams Up with Qualcomm

Intel Completes the Acquisition of Mobileye

NXP Extends Collaboration with HARMAN

Renault Acquires French Embedded Software R&D Activity from Intel

Volvo Cars Partners with Google

Toyota Motor Collaborates with Nippon and Telephone Corp.

DMI Acquires Lochbridge

LYNK and Ericsson Partner to Develop Advanced Connect Car Solutions

Samsung Acquires HARMAN

Tata Motors Collaborates with Microsoft India

Volkswagen Selects Sierra Wireless

AT&T Inks Connected Car Agreement with American Honda Motor

Toyota Teams Up with Five Japanese Power Companies

Qualcomm to Acquire NXP

Renault-Nissan Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Microsoft

Ford Expands SYNC 3 Connectivity Platform

Verizon Acquires Telogis

Cisco Takes Over Japer

Ericsson Signs Agreement with Geely Auto

AT&T Inks Multi-Year Connected Car Agreement with Porsche Cars

Airbiquity Partners with Arynga

Ford Teams Up with Pivotal

NXP Semiconductors Merges with Freescale Semiconductor

TomTom Collaborates with Tech Mahindra



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 86)

The United States (41)

Canada (5)

Japan (4)

Europe (27) France (5) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (2) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)



