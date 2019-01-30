Global Palm Oil (Food & industrial) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Palm Oil in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:



Food Applications

Industrial Applications

The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:



The Agropalma Group (Brazil)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Asian Agri (Indonesia)

Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

California Oils Corporation (USA)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)

First Resources Limited (Singapore)

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)

Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)

PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)

PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)

P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)

Nv Siat sa (Belgium)

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)

United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)

United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a Sustainable Future

Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption

Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide

Indonesia is Also the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide

Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia

India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide

Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate

Growth of Malaysia's Palm Oil Sector over the Years

Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production

Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability

Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion

Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption

Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries

Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand

Key Food Applications of Palm Oil

Cooking Oils/Frying Fats

Vanaspati

Bakery/Confectionery Fats

Margarine

Shortenings

Other Uses

Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil

Soaps

Oleochemicals

Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for Market Participants



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth

Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand

Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil

Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies

Implemented

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)

Forest Footprint Disclosure Project

The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

POTICO

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Strengthen Market Prospects

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry Management

Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations

Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming: Need of the Hour

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population Spell Opportunities

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil

Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports

Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market

Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation

Ape Habitat and Poverty

Emission Concerns

Producers Adopt Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for Concern

EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener for Malaysian and Indonesian Exporters

Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies

Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil

Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: A Prelude

Comparison with Other Oils

Historical Perspective

Botanical Data

Origin of Oil Palms

Development and Growth

Ecology

Propagation

Husbandry

Harvesting

Post-Harvest Processing

Output

Pests and Diseases Attacking Oil Palm Plantations

Chemical Composition of Palm Oil

Features of Palm Oil



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bunge Buys 70% Interest in IOI Loders Croklaan (USA)

Flour Mills Buys 20,000 Hectares Land for Palm Oil Plantation (Nigeria)

Sipef Acquires PT Dendy Marker Indah Lestari (Indonesia)

Felda Acquires 37% Interest in PT Eagle High Plantations ( Indonesia)

Puncak Niaga Takes Over Danum Sinar Sdn Bhd

KLK Takes Over MP Evans Group

PSA Secures RSPO Certification

Sarawak Plantation Buys Oil Palm Plantations (Malaysia)

SOPB Takes Over Shin Yang Oil Palms (Sarawak) (SYOP) (Malaysia)

DekelOil Acquires CS DekelOil Siva

AAK Takes Over California Oils Corporation



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 85)

The United States (6)

Europe (11) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (5) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)

Latin America (1)

Africa (3)



