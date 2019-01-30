Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Restructuring Management Team to Support the Company’s Industrial Hemp, Marijuana Email, and Canadian Kush Cakes Business Objectives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPINK: DEWM) officially announced today that it has begun efforts to restructure its management team to lead efforts in growing its longstanding consumer brands and fully leveraging opportunities to expand its industrial hemp, marijuana email website and Canadian business objectives in 2019.



Recently, the company announced the launch of MarijuanaEmail.com which allows any interested cannabis user in the United States, and ultimately Canada, to register and opt-in to receive emails from any dispensary in our national directory. Users will receive product information, new inventory information, sales information and more from participating dispensaries. Only when the dispensary joins the platform by paying the nominal fee do they unlock the contact information of these registered consumers. MarijuanEmail.com is the bridge to both the dispensaries and consumers. This is the only platform in the world that utilizes this current business model and is one of the top 5 databases of marijuana dispensaries in the United States, covering an estimated 90% of all marijuana dispensaries in the country.

As previously announced, Dewmar has filed an application for trademark protection in Canada for the Kush Cakes brand. Dewmar officers are confident that Kush Cakes will stand out among all products on the shelf in any dispensary in North America. Ongoing conversations currently exist with several Canadian public and private companies that has expressed interests in licensing the Kush Cakes brand in specific Canadian provinces. Just days ago, Dewmar officers had a conversation with and submitted written content to one of its Canadian consultants who has an initiative to secure a licensed producer of edible cannabis products in Canada.

While discussions are preliminary, the feedback from the Canadian market has been positive coupled with high interest in getting Kush Cakes into 30 specifically identified dispensaries as soon as possible. The Company is confident that Kush Cakes will stand out among all products on the shelf in any dispensary in North America and has the potential to become one of the most recognizable brand names in the Canadian cannabis industry. Kush Cakes is not just a brownie, it is a brandable and recognizable delivery platform for cannabis, CBD and its constituents.

In 2014, Dewmar recognized the enormous potential of the hemp industry and as a result, created United States Hemp Corporation which is a Nevada Corporation that holds all of the Company’s hemp assets. Recently, the Farm Bill Act of 2018 legalized industrial hemp and its constituents for the first time in decades. As a result of this federal legislation, with its assets and tenured standing, the United States Hemp Corporation is well positioned to benefit from emerging market opportunities. The Company is exploring the option of spinning off this tenured subsidiary that entered its fifth year of existence while simultaneously implementing other initiatives related to industrial hemp which can build shareholder value.

To maximize opportunities, the Company has begun an executive search to replace its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Marco Moran with a seasoned executive that can take the baton and expand upon the strong foundation that is primed to flourish. The preferred, optimal candidates would have Wall Street experience with an expertise in capital markets in order to maximize one of the most liquid companies in the OTC Markets history that has traded tens of billions of shares within the past 5 years. Alternatively, a new executive hire may have advanced sales, marketing and merchandising experience preferably within the cannabis industry, while adding other members of the management team where necessary.

During the first week of the search, three CEO candidates have already been interviewed. All 3 having been executive officers of 1 or more public companies. Last week, one of the Company’s consultants was approached by a former Wall Street executive who he has known for decades. The Wall Street executive engineered a buyout of the broker dealer that he co-founded in the 1990’s and has appeared on media outlets such as CNBC. The initial discussion went very well as further dialogue is anticipated with possible details forthcoming.

One of the principled commitments Dr. Moran made and kept since 2014 was that the company would not -- ever again -- participate in any further toxic financings. Going forward, any executive that is named to a leadership position within Dewmar must make this same pledge to continue this shareholder-friendly policy.

For almost a decade,, Dr. Marco Moran has logged hundreds of thousands of flight miles and routinely worked 60-80 hours per week to build the Dewmar brand. This includes an extensive effort in getting the flagship product, Potion, into 5 states of Walmart. Dr. Moran has worked tirelessly to build shareholder value; spending many days, if not weeks, away from his family each month. He unselfishly invested some of his own personal funds into the Company to ensure its success while virtually taking no salary whatsoever during 8 of the 10 years as CEO because he placed the Company first.

The Company currently is positioned with assets in hemp genetics; secured valuable trademarks inclusive of Kush Cakes brand; qualified as a national supplier/vendor number with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer; and operates a one-of-a-kind, revenue generating cannabis industry online platform, MarijuanaEmail.com , that had over 200,000 hits within its first month of inception. Any combination of these opportunities should make shareholders very happy. Additionally, Dewmar strategically made wise investments in companies such as CirrusMD and New West Genetics to name more success stories.

As a result of this first decade of successes, it is now time for new leadership so that Dewmar can fully address its most lucrative opportunities with the focus and consideration they deserve. The Company assures that it will continue to work tirelessly to build shareholder value during this transition period and beyond.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar’s primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion , which is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and Kush Cakes relaxation brownies. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO; New Orleans, LA and recently Louisville, KY.

Dewmar is the owner and developer of the cannabis industry dispensary-to-consumer website www.MarijuanaEmails.com , which serves as a unique online portal that connects marijuana dispensaries with their customer base throughout North America. The Company asks all investors and supporters to share this website with friends, family and associates asking them to register with as many dispensaries to learn about each store’s product offerings, promotions and discounts.

About United States Hemp Corporation

United States Hemp Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dewmar International BMC, Inc., was formed in 2014 in the State of Nevada whose primary goal is to promote the cultivation, research and new product development of hemp-based nutraceuticals, industrial goods and consumer goods in the United States to be shared with the World. The U.S. Hemp Corporation's staff is to make every concerted effort to be the leader in the marketing, sales, promotions and distribution of hemp products both with a primary goal to take pride in the Made in America mantra as to enhance the economic benefit of U.S. citizens as it provides quality products for sale locally and for worldwide export.

