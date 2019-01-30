Royal Air Maroc Airlines Selects JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions for Digital eProcurement Transformation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with its strategic plan to modernize and digitalize its management tools and processes, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), the Moroccan national airline, has chosen JAGGAER’s spend management solutions suite for the digital transformation of its procurement processes.

/EIN News/ -- “Since the end of October 2018, the company’s current and prospective suppliers can see the tenders from Royal Air Maroc on this portal, which will serve as the single point for submitting bids, with full transparency,” said Abdelhamid Addou, CEO of RAM, in an official press release. “Thanks to this digitalization process, all of the company’s tenders, national as well as international, will be accessible to a wider range of suppliers, which will make our procurement more efficient,” he adds. RAM has implemented JAGGAER’s eSourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management, Supplier Management, Supplier Evaluation and Program Management modules.

Royal Air Maroc carries more than 6 million passengers annually. Its purchasing generates 500 contracts per year, with an annual budget of 7 billion Moroccan dirham (approximately $735 million). To simplify the management of all its tenders and comply with its internal rules, RAM launched an online suppliers portal, RAM eSourcing, for all the company’s national and international suppliers. This portal is in extensive use by 500 suppliers and 200 users managing 400 contracts.

“The official start of the RAM eSourcing portal three months ago was a great success, mainly thanks to a quick adoption of all its features by internal users as well as suppliers. The portal deployment coincides with a long-held desire to modernize among internal teams,” said Tarek Chbourk, RAM Chief Procurement Officer.

“We are honored to be able to support Royal Air Maroc in attaining its procurement goals as well as being a part of this project’s success,” declared Patrick de Coucy, Managing Director of JAGGAER France. “RAM is an important customer and this project demonstrates our experiences in the deployment of our Source-to-Pay solution in the transportation industry. I would like to underline the fact that this project’s success is also due to the flawless cooperation between the teams at RAM and JAGGAER in delivering a solution that matches RAMs goals.”

About Royal Air Maroc

Created in 1957 through the merger of Air Atlas and Air Maroc, Royal Air Maroc is the Moroccan national airline. Its history is full of successes and achievements: the company has been able to overcome crises that affected the international air transportation industry thanks to its personnel’s commitment, the recovery plans put in place and State support.

During its 58 years of existence, the company has always invested in aircraft renewal and modernization and has seen a significant rise in traffic and revenue. It expanded its network by opening new lines over all continents and by multiplying its frequencies. In 2017, RAM carried more than 7.3 million passengers.

In the past five years, RAM has been awarded a 4-star label by Skytrax, a well-known global organization that audits and evaluates services levels in the aviation industry. Royal Air Maroc has been a part of the Oneworld Alliance since December 2018.

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company. www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro



MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.