NeuroOne Medical Technologies Announces Hiring Of Senior Staff

NeuroOne hires VP of Sales and Senior Director of Marketing to advance commercial preparations

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NMTC), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced the hiring of Leah Noaeill as Senior Director of Marketing and Scott Heuler as Vice President of Sales to establish the company’s U.S. commercial organization and drive any future product launches.



“Leah and Scott’s deep organizational and commercial expertise will be invaluable in our continued evolution as an innovator of neurological technology,” said NeuroOne CEO Dave Rosa. “These hires are an exciting addition to our team as we prepare for commercial launch. I look forward to seeing the development of our sales and marketing organization under their leadership.”

Mrs. Noaeill comes to NeuroOne with fifteen years in medical device marketing in a connected healthcare environment. Most recently, she worked at Smiths Medical leading the Infusion Software marketing and application support teams. Prior to Smiths Medical, Leah worked at Hill-Rom, managing their Respiratory Care device portfolio. She led the development and launch of the company’s first mobile airway clearance vest, encompassing product definition, key opinion leader engagement, clinical claims, sales initiatives, and marketing. Prior to Hill-Rom, Leah worked at Medtronic, where she led marketing efforts for their Connected Care portfolio and implantable cardiac devices.

Mr. Heuler comes to NeuroOne with over 25 years in sales management, marketing and senior leadership positions in the medical device industry. His background includes regional and senior sales positions with Boston Scientific Corporation in Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Peripheral Vascular. Prior to this, Mr. Heuler held various senior sales and marketing roles with Guidant Corporation and U.S. Surgical Corporation.

Mrs. Noaeill said, “I’m glad to be joining NeuroOne at such an exciting time in the company’s development. I believe that our device portfolio could provide compelling new options for patients, physicians and the healthcare system as a whole, and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the coming years.”

“We have an opportunity to improve diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes for countless patients with severe neurological conditions,” said Mr. Heuler. “With the potential patient advancements in time, cost, and comfort that could be made possible by our technology, we believe we can redefine the gold standard for neurological related disorders.”

NeuroOne is developing a suite of electrode device technologies pioneered by leading U.S. research institutes, including The Mayo Clinic and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF).

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremors and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, the use of electrode technology in artificial intelligence and bioelectronics applications, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval, commercialization of the technology, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including our ability to raise additional funds, uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology, our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products, clinical trial patient enrollment, the results of clinical trials, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Dave Rosa, CEO NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation daver@neurooneinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.