Global Radiopharmaceuticals Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024 with Profiles of 60+ Key Companies
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
- Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Alliance Medical (UK)
- Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Avid Radiopharmaceuticals (USA)
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Ion Beam Applications S.A (Belgium)
- Immunomedics, Inc. (USA)
- Jubilant Pharma (India)
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. (USA)
- Medi-Radiopharma Ltd (Hungary)
- Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- PETNET Solutions Inc. (USA)
- Positron Corporation (USA)
- Triad Isotopes, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment
Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals
New Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals to Drive Global Market
Market Drivers
Growing Acceptance in Cancer Treatment
Increasing Acceptance of Disease-Targeted Treatment
Growing Emphasis of Accurate Diagnosis
Expanding Molecular Imaging Applications
Market Restraints
Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Manufacture, Storage and Usage
Global Supply Shortages
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives
Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance
Competition
Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production
Increasing Uptake of PET: A Prime Growth Driver
Non-Reactor Based TC-99m Production to Drive SPECT Growth
New Radiopharmaceuticals Drive Adoption of Molecular Imaging
PET and SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
Innovative Radiotracers
Key to PET & SPECT Success in Cardiovascular Imaging
Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization
A Potential Application for PET
Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
Industry Focus Gears up for innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits
Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection
Personalized Medicine to Drive Nuclear Medicine
Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
Battling Alzheimer's Disease
A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine
Combating the Shortage of RadioIsotopes
2. LONGSTANDING GROWTH DRIVERS
Rise in Incidence of Cancer
A Major Growth Driver
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Ageing Population
A Vital Demography
Global CVD Stats
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Radiopharmaceuticals: A Definition
Mechanism of Action
Application of Radiopharmaceuticals
Radioactive Tracers for Diagnostic Imaging
Therapeutics
Research
Sterilization
Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents
Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications
Advantages
Classification
Cardiology Diagnostics
Non-cardiology Diagnostics
Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics
Planar Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Applications of PET
Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans
Major PET Isotopes and their Applications
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Applications of SPECT
Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans
Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
Characteristics of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
Commonly used Therapeutic Agents
Major Isotopes and their Therapeutic Applications
Note on Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
ORA Launches NEPTIS xSeed Kitless Synthesizer
Advanced Accelerator Applications Resubmits NDA for Lutathera
Norgine B.V. Launches LYMPHOSEEK
IBA launches the Fixed IFP
Piramal Imaging and ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals Receive Approval
FDA Approves Netspot to Detect Rare Neuroendocrine Tumors
Blue Earth Diagnostics Bags FDA Approval for AxuminTM
EMA Issues Positive Opinion on Marketing Authorization Application for SomaKit TOC
IBA Unveils the Cyclone KIUBE Cyclotron
Advanced Accelerator Expands NETSPOTTM Supply Chain
Blue Earth Diagnostics and Siemens' PETNET Solutions Introduce AxuminTM (Fluciclovine F 18) Injection
Blue Earth Wins FDA Approval for PET Agent for Axumin
Zevacor to Develop SomaKit-TATE doses for AAA
Triad Isotopes Receives FDA Approval for Fludeoxyglucose F18 (18F FDG) and Sodium Fluoride F-18.
Zevacor Wins FDA Approval of ANDA for Choline C11
Advanced Medical Isotope Receives FDA Clearance for Y-90 RadioGel Device
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Receives Medical Device Approval for MPS200A
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Start Production of Molybdenum-99
GE Healthcare Launches GENtraceTM and FASTlab 2 for Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing
RadioMedix Introduces SmartMedix Synthesizers
Lantheus Medical Imaging Gains FDA Approval for manufacturing NEUROLITE at Jubilant HollisterStier
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Telix Pharmaceuticals and ANMI Enter into Partnership for Commercialization of ANMI's 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA Kit
Telix Pharmaceuticals Signs Technology Licensing Agreement and Research Collaboration with the University of Melbourne
RadioMedix and ITM Enhter into Partnership Agreement for Distribution of Lutetium-177 in North America
Blue Earth Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Seibersdorf Laboratories for the supply of Axumin
Blue Earth Diagnostics and GE Healthcare Sign Agreement to Manufacture Axumin
IRE-ELiT Signs Exclusive Long-Term Contract with Cardinal Health
Jubilant Acquires Radiopharmacy Business of Triad
ARTMS Products and GE Healthcare Partner to Expand Cyclotron- Produced Radioisotopes
Theragnostics Signs Partnership Agreement with ROTOP
Cyclotek and Telix Pharmaceuticals Sign Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Agreement
IBA and Philips Collaborate for Sales and Marketing of Proton Therapy in Brazil
Advanced Accelerator Applications Signs Agreement with Blue Earth Diagnostics to Supply Axumin
ARTMS Products Partners with Alliance Medical to Supply Tc-99m
Sofie Biosciences to Acquire Zevacor Pharma
IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Merge to Form Curium
GE Healthcare to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust
IBA Signs Co-Marketing Agreement in North America with Nelco Worldwide
Telix Announces Product Development Partnership with Therapeia
IBA Signs ProteusONE Contracts with Proton Partners International
Cellectar Biosciences Selects Hamilton for Supply of CLR 131
Life Healthcare Acquires Alliance Medical Group
Lantheus Holdings Divests its Australian Radiopharmacy Servicing Business
ITEL Signed Agreement with AAA to Manufacture and Commercialize F-18 Radiopharmaceuticals
Zevacor Pharmato Manufacture and Supply Lomab-B for Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial
Blue Earth Diagnostics and Norsk Enter into Manufacturing and Distribution partnership for Fluciclovine (18F)
Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop Novel Radiopharmaceuticals in Oncology
Isologic Acquires Lantheus Medical Imaging Canadian Radiopharmaceutical Business
IRE ELiT & Monrol Sign Distribution Agreement for Galli Eo
Westinghouse Signs Agreement with NorthStar for Production of Medical Radioisotopes
Advanced Medical Enters into Collaboration with IsoTherapeutics to
ISOLOGIC Opens New Cyclotron and Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility
IBA Divests IBA Molecular North America Business to Illinois Health and Science
AAA Enters into Distribution Agreement with FUJIFILM RI Pharma for Lutathera in Japan
Piramal Imaging Signs Strategic Partnership with ISOLOGIC for Exclusive Commercialization of Neuraceq in Canada
Ipsen to Acquire OctreoPharm Sciences
RadioMedix Enters into agreement with AREVA Med to Develop a Novel Treatment against Neuroendocrine Tumors
Siemens' PETNET Solutions to Manufacture and Distribute Blue Earth's Fluciclovine (18F)
IBA to Sell U.S. Operations to Illinois Health and Science
Lantheus Medical Signs agreement with IRE for supply of Xenon Xe 133 Gas
INR Receives U.S. Patent for Radiostrontium Production Technology
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (28)
- France (4)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4j8ll2/global?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.