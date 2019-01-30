Global Radiopharmaceuticals Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024 with Profiles of 60+ Key Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:



Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Alliance Medical (UK)

Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals (USA)

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Ion Beam Applications S.A (Belgium)

Immunomedics, Inc. (USA)

Jubilant Pharma (India)

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. (USA)

Medi-Radiopharma Ltd (Hungary)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

PETNET Solutions Inc. (USA)

Positron Corporation (USA)

Triad Isotopes, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

New Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals to Drive Global Market

Market Drivers

Growing Acceptance in Cancer Treatment

Increasing Acceptance of Disease-Targeted Treatment

Growing Emphasis of Accurate Diagnosis

Expanding Molecular Imaging Applications

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Manufacture, Storage and Usage

Global Supply Shortages

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives

Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance

Competition

Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production

Increasing Uptake of PET: A Prime Growth Driver

Non-Reactor Based TC-99m Production to Drive SPECT Growth

New Radiopharmaceuticals Drive Adoption of Molecular Imaging

PET and SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Innovative Radiotracers

Key to PET & SPECT Success in Cardiovascular Imaging

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization

A Potential Application for PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

Industry Focus Gears up for innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection

Personalized Medicine to Drive Nuclear Medicine

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Battling Alzheimer's Disease

A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine

Combating the Shortage of RadioIsotopes



2. LONGSTANDING GROWTH DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Cancer

A Major Growth Driver

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Ageing Population

A Vital Demography

Global CVD Stats



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Radiopharmaceuticals: A Definition

Mechanism of Action

Application of Radiopharmaceuticals

Radioactive Tracers for Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutics

Research

Sterilization

Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents

Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications

Advantages

Classification

Cardiology Diagnostics

Non-cardiology Diagnostics

Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics

Planar Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Applications of PET

Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans

Major PET Isotopes and their Applications

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Applications of SPECT

Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Characteristics of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Commonly used Therapeutic Agents

Major Isotopes and their Therapeutic Applications

Note on Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

ORA Launches NEPTIS xSeed Kitless Synthesizer

Advanced Accelerator Applications Resubmits NDA for Lutathera

Norgine B.V. Launches LYMPHOSEEK

IBA launches the Fixed IFP

Piramal Imaging and ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals Receive Approval

FDA Approves Netspot to Detect Rare Neuroendocrine Tumors

Blue Earth Diagnostics Bags FDA Approval for AxuminTM

EMA Issues Positive Opinion on Marketing Authorization Application for SomaKit TOC

IBA Unveils the Cyclone KIUBE Cyclotron

Advanced Accelerator Expands NETSPOTTM Supply Chain

Blue Earth Diagnostics and Siemens' PETNET Solutions Introduce AxuminTM (Fluciclovine F 18) Injection

Blue Earth Wins FDA Approval for PET Agent for Axumin

Zevacor to Develop SomaKit-TATE doses for AAA

Triad Isotopes Receives FDA Approval for Fludeoxyglucose F18 (18F FDG) and Sodium Fluoride F-18.

Zevacor Wins FDA Approval of ANDA for Choline C11

Advanced Medical Isotope Receives FDA Clearance for Y-90 RadioGel Device

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Receives Medical Device Approval for MPS200A

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Start Production of Molybdenum-99

GE Healthcare Launches GENtraceTM and FASTlab 2 for Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing

RadioMedix Introduces SmartMedix Synthesizers

Lantheus Medical Imaging Gains FDA Approval for manufacturing NEUROLITE at Jubilant HollisterStier



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Telix Pharmaceuticals and ANMI Enter into Partnership for Commercialization of ANMI's 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA Kit

Telix Pharmaceuticals Signs Technology Licensing Agreement and Research Collaboration with the University of Melbourne

RadioMedix and ITM Enhter into Partnership Agreement for Distribution of Lutetium-177 in North America

Blue Earth Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Seibersdorf Laboratories for the supply of Axumin

Blue Earth Diagnostics and GE Healthcare Sign Agreement to Manufacture Axumin

IRE-ELiT Signs Exclusive Long-Term Contract with Cardinal Health

Jubilant Acquires Radiopharmacy Business of Triad

ARTMS Products and GE Healthcare Partner to Expand Cyclotron- Produced Radioisotopes

Theragnostics Signs Partnership Agreement with ROTOP

Cyclotek and Telix Pharmaceuticals Sign Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Agreement

IBA and Philips Collaborate for Sales and Marketing of Proton Therapy in Brazil

Advanced Accelerator Applications Signs Agreement with Blue Earth Diagnostics to Supply Axumin

ARTMS Products Partners with Alliance Medical to Supply Tc-99m

Sofie Biosciences to Acquire Zevacor Pharma

IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Merge to Form Curium

GE Healthcare to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust

IBA Signs Co-Marketing Agreement in North America with Nelco Worldwide

Telix Announces Product Development Partnership with Therapeia

IBA Signs ProteusONE Contracts with Proton Partners International

Cellectar Biosciences Selects Hamilton for Supply of CLR 131

Life Healthcare Acquires Alliance Medical Group

Lantheus Holdings Divests its Australian Radiopharmacy Servicing Business

ITEL Signed Agreement with AAA to Manufacture and Commercialize F-18 Radiopharmaceuticals

Zevacor Pharmato Manufacture and Supply Lomab-B for Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial

Blue Earth Diagnostics and Norsk Enter into Manufacturing and Distribution partnership for Fluciclovine (18F)

Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop Novel Radiopharmaceuticals in Oncology

Isologic Acquires Lantheus Medical Imaging Canadian Radiopharmaceutical Business

IRE ELiT & Monrol Sign Distribution Agreement for Galli Eo

Westinghouse Signs Agreement with NorthStar for Production of Medical Radioisotopes

Advanced Medical Enters into Collaboration with IsoTherapeutics to

ISOLOGIC Opens New Cyclotron and Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

IBA Divests IBA Molecular North America Business to Illinois Health and Science

AAA Enters into Distribution Agreement with FUJIFILM RI Pharma for Lutathera in Japan

Piramal Imaging Signs Strategic Partnership with ISOLOGIC for Exclusive Commercialization of Neuraceq in Canada

Ipsen to Acquire OctreoPharm Sciences

RadioMedix Enters into agreement with AREVA Med to Develop a Novel Treatment against Neuroendocrine Tumors

Siemens' PETNET Solutions to Manufacture and Distribute Blue Earth's Fluciclovine (18F)

IBA to Sell U.S. Operations to Illinois Health and Science

Lantheus Medical Signs agreement with IRE for supply of Xenon Xe 133 Gas

INR Receives U.S. Patent for Radiostrontium Production Technology



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)

The United States (27)

Canada (4)

Japan (1)

Europe (28) France (4) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (2) Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Africa (1)



