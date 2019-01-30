Global Fluorspar Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024: Focus on Aluminum Production, Hydrofluoric Acid Production, Steel Production, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorspar - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fluorspar in Metric Tons by the following End Use Applications:



Aluminum Production

Hydrofluoric Acid Production

Steel Production

Others

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



British Fluorspar Ltd. (UK)

China Kings Resources Group Co., Ltd. (China)

China Shen Zhou Mining & Resources, Inc. (China)

Jianyang Shanshui Chemicals Industry CORP., Ltd. (China)

Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Minersa Minerales Y Productos Derivados S.A. (Spain)

Mongolrostsvetmet LLC (Mongolia)

Prima Fluorspar Corp. (Canada)

Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co. (USA)

Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company (China)

Zhejiang Wuyi XinJiaLi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Yipeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

Fluorspar

A Curtain Raiser

Market Snapshots

An Industrial Mineral with Multiple Applications

Global Fluorspar Demand Set to Grow Despite Challenges

Asia-Pacific: The Single Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Demand Boost Leads to Price Increases

Fluorspar Output

Impact of Anti-Pollution Policies

Hydrogen Fluoride

The Mainstay of Fluorspar Market



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Production Scenario

Reserves

Fluorspar Supply Landscape

China Continues to Dominate the Fluorspar Supply Market

Overview of Fluorspar Production and Supply

Impact of Environmental Legislation on Fluorspar Production

Growing Demand for Acid-spar

Fluorspar Production and Consumption in China

An Insight into Activity of Select Fluorspar Projects Worldwide

South Africa to Invigorate Demand and Supply

Increasing Chinese Refrigerant Costs Impact Global Markets

AHF Demand Drives Fluorspar/Fluorite Price Trends

Chinese AHF Prices

Increasing Trend Continues in 2018

Fluorspar Prices Reverse Multi-Year Downtrend

Refrigerants Become Expensive as Price of Key Ingredient Rises

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicators:

Increasing Applications of Fluorochemicals to Drive Growth

An Insight into Applications Potential of Fluorspar

Steel Industry

A Major Consumer of Fluorspar

Opportunity Indicators:

Growth in Aluminum Industry Offers Opportunities for Fluorochemicals

Construction Industry Fluctuations Determine Fluorspar Market Prospects

Increasing Use of Cement-Spar to Benefit Market Growth

Auto Industry Achieves Record Production

Booming Fluoropolymers Industry Adds to Demand Growth

PTFEs Dominate Fluoropolymers Market

Use of Fluorspar Products in Li-ion Batteries

An Emerging Application

Challenges Facing the Global Fluorspar Mining Industry

Volatility of the Fluorspar Supply Hits Fluorochemicals Industry

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Hinders Fluoropolymer Production

High Entry Barriers Limit Competition in the Fluorochemical Industry

Competitive Landscape

An Overview

Mexichem Leads All the Way

Fiercely Competitive Chinese Fluorspar Companies



3. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

The Montreal Protocol

Other Regulations Aimed at Controlling HFCs

European F-Gas Regulation

Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)

MAC Directive



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Fluorspar

Types of Fluorspar

Acid Grade

Sub Acid Grade

Uses

Product Substitutes

Product Recycling

End-Uses

Chemical Profile of Hydrofluoric Acid



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Tertiary Minerals and Possehl Erzkontor Sign MoU

Canada Fluorspar Reopens St. Lawrence Fluorspar Mine

SepFluor to Invest in New Fluorspar Mine

Bulgaria Fluorite Closes Chiprovtsi Mine Operations



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

The United States (3)

Canada (2)

Japan (2)

Europe (14) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (2) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

Latin America (2)

Africa (3)



