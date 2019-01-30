Global Fluorspar Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024: Focus on Aluminum Production, Hydrofluoric Acid Production, Steel Production, and Others
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorspar - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fluorspar in Metric Tons by the following End Use Applications:
- Aluminum Production
- Hydrofluoric Acid Production
- Steel Production
- Others
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- British Fluorspar Ltd. (UK)
- China Kings Resources Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- China Shen Zhou Mining & Resources, Inc. (China)
- Jianyang Shanshui Chemicals Industry CORP., Ltd. (China)
- Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Minersa Minerales Y Productos Derivados S.A. (Spain)
- Mongolrostsvetmet LLC (Mongolia)
- Prima Fluorspar Corp. (Canada)
- Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co. (USA)
- Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company (China)
- Zhejiang Wuyi XinJiaLi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Yipeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Fluorspar
A Curtain Raiser
Market Snapshots
An Industrial Mineral with Multiple Applications
Global Fluorspar Demand Set to Grow Despite Challenges
Asia-Pacific: The Single Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Demand Boost Leads to Price Increases
Fluorspar Output
Impact of Anti-Pollution Policies
Hydrogen Fluoride
The Mainstay of Fluorspar Market
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Production Scenario
Reserves
Fluorspar Supply Landscape
China Continues to Dominate the Fluorspar Supply Market
Overview of Fluorspar Production and Supply
Impact of Environmental Legislation on Fluorspar Production
Growing Demand for Acid-spar
Fluorspar Production and Consumption in China
An Insight into Activity of Select Fluorspar Projects Worldwide
South Africa to Invigorate Demand and Supply
Increasing Chinese Refrigerant Costs Impact Global Markets
AHF Demand Drives Fluorspar/Fluorite Price Trends
Chinese AHF Prices
Increasing Trend Continues in 2018
Fluorspar Prices Reverse Multi-Year Downtrend
Refrigerants Become Expensive as Price of Key Ingredient Rises
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicators:
Increasing Applications of Fluorochemicals to Drive Growth
An Insight into Applications Potential of Fluorspar
Steel Industry
A Major Consumer of Fluorspar
Opportunity Indicators:
Growth in Aluminum Industry Offers Opportunities for Fluorochemicals
Construction Industry Fluctuations Determine Fluorspar Market Prospects
Increasing Use of Cement-Spar to Benefit Market Growth
Auto Industry Achieves Record Production
Booming Fluoropolymers Industry Adds to Demand Growth
PTFEs Dominate Fluoropolymers Market
Use of Fluorspar Products in Li-ion Batteries
An Emerging Application
Challenges Facing the Global Fluorspar Mining Industry
Volatility of the Fluorspar Supply Hits Fluorochemicals Industry
Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Hinders Fluoropolymer Production
High Entry Barriers Limit Competition in the Fluorochemical Industry
Competitive Landscape
An Overview
Mexichem Leads All the Way
Fiercely Competitive Chinese Fluorspar Companies
3. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
The Montreal Protocol
Other Regulations Aimed at Controlling HFCs
European F-Gas Regulation
Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)
MAC Directive
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Fluorspar
Types of Fluorspar
Acid Grade
Sub Acid Grade
Uses
Product Substitutes
Product Recycling
End-Uses
Chemical Profile of Hydrofluoric Acid
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Tertiary Minerals and Possehl Erzkontor Sign MoU
Canada Fluorspar Reopens St. Lawrence Fluorspar Mine
SepFluor to Invest in New Fluorspar Mine
Bulgaria Fluorite Closes Chiprovtsi Mine Operations
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (3)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n62f2n/global_fluorspar?w=12
